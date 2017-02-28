Coming soon: The Liar

TRU’s Actors Workshop Theatre is back at it again with its third production of the season. The Liar is a period piece set in Paris adapted by David Ives from Pierre Corneille’s Le Menteur. The play is directed by Robin Nichol, a theatre professor at the university.
Jeff Daniels a second-year theatre student at TRU plays the servant Cliton in this production. Daniels said that play will take the audience back to the year 1643 to follow a newcomer named Dorante.
“There is this guy Dorante that just got to town and he’s looking for some fun, he gets his fun by telling lies. He hires me, Cliton, who can only tell the truth,” Daniels said.
The characters all get themselves into to some strange and tricky situations. When Dorante meets two women named Clarice and Lucrece. He them ends up falling in love with Clarice but mistakes her name for Lucrece, leading up to a series of complicated lies.
“It’s really just a wild ride of the consequences that come with lying to everyone,” Daniels said.
Daniels says that his character helps to aid these comedic situations, that may otherwise be considered dramatic and complex circumstances.
“My character is very sassy. Cliton has a lot of attitude because he can only tell the truth. He lacks a filter, so he’ll just say any old joke that comes to mind,” Daniels said.
The contrast of characters that lie through their teeth and characters that can only tell the truth turn relationships screwy.
“The show is a farce. It’s a comedy and so it’s really big and basic comedy,” Daniels said.
Daniels said that this show is sure to be a hit with students and other audience members in need of a good laugh.
“It’s just a good time. If you come see the show, it will be nothing but fun and laughs. There is no heavy hard-hitting message you need to get. It’s just a good way to have fun and relax,” Daniels said.
The show will run from March 2 to 4 and March 9 to 11. Tickets are $14 each and can be purchased at the box office in Old Main or by calling 250-377-6100.