Political clown drama shows at the Pavilion

Mockus was written by TRU’s own George Johnston, and was inspired by the real-life mayor of Bogotá, Colombia named Antanas Mockus. The story focuses on a fictional city by the name of Gobota and takes place during political turmoil and government corruption.
Juan Antonio, the mayor of Gobota played by Todd Sullivan finds himself caught up within corruption.
After a near-death experience and his daughter bribing a clown she meets at the park to come to her birthday party, Juan starts to change his tactics. The clown, Mockus Aurelius, helps the mayor to see that there is more than one way to solve serious issues of crime, pollution and civil unrest.
Two amazing performances came out of this production with Brittany McCarthy as Mockus Aurelius and Sofia played by Morgan Benedict.
Mockus was a character that needed time to grow on you, because you were never quite sure of his/her intent. McCarthy delivered with a slow plunge that just forced you to love and respect her character. Benedict was the shining star of this production, playing a simple supporting role of the mayor’s daughter. Her character offers comic relief when needed, but also gives the play a real sympathetic element that was undeniably charming.
Sullivan offered a truly brave performance, by literally baring it all when he flashed a mob of angry Gobota citizens (also known as the nearly sold out audience) his bare butt in a moment of heated debate. He worked well enough in the role of Juan, but didn’t always offer the versatility needed to make this performance as great as it could have been. However, he struck gold in those softer or more satirical moments.
One thing that I appreciated most from this play was its deep-rooted themes that, at times, represented left-leaning policies. It presented ideas that everyone, no matter their political stance, could get behind. The goal of these characters was to get rid of the corruption that was crippling their city with debt and pollution. We watch as they find fun ways to raise moral and make Gobota a good place to live again.
The biggest fault of this play was its inconsistent tone, bouncing from absurdist comedy to horror, to drama. It handles some of theses genres better than others. The tone of the play can be rather off-putting at times, contrasting some truly terrifying scenes with sappy moments.
This play wasn’t perfect and had some flaws, but the good far outweighed the bad.