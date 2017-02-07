What to expect at the Kamloops Film Festival

The 21st annual Kamloops Film Festival will run from March 2 to 11, and screen a total of 22 films.
Single ticket admissions to the screenings are $5 for students or $10 for adults. A full pass for entry to all of the screenings is $150, a 10-film pass is $80 and a five-film pass is $40. Single tickets can be bought in advance from the TRUSU members’ desk. Tickets for the closing party, KFS memberships and single tickets can also be purchased in advance from Moviemart or at the Paramount during the film festival. Passes are available exclusively online at www.eventbrite.ca.
A KFS membership is required for admission to any of the festivals screenings and can be bought for $2.
Koneline
Thursday, March 2 at 7 p.m.
The opening film of this year’s festival is a Canadian documentary focusing on the true North and its people, while also dealing with current issues surrounding the environment.
The Space Between
Friday, March 3 at 6 p.m.
From Canadian director Amy Jo Johnson, comes a road trip movie following a man and the search for the father of his newborn child. The film looks to incorporate a weird sense of humour with a surprising amount of heart.
The Eyes of My Mother
Friday, March 3 at 9 p.m.
The Eyes of My Mother was last year’s break-out horror drama from the Sundance film festival. The film incorporates black and white photography with truly disturbing imagery, great for any horror-lover.
Oddball
Saturday, March 4 at 12 p.m.
The family-friendly super cute puppy and penguin movie, enough said.
Elle
Saturday, March 4 at 3 p.m.
Featuring an Oscar nominated performance from Isabelle Huppert, this controversial French film follows a woman after she is sexually assaulted and seeks revenge on her attacker.
The Sun at Midnight
Saturday, March 4 at 7 p.m.
A coming-of-age thriller about a young woman who goes up north and tries to find herself after the death of her mother.
The Girl with all the Gifts
Saturday, March 4 at 9 p.m.
Taking the old clichés associated with zombie movies and putting a new and unusual twist on them. This zombie-thriller follows a girl who hasn’t yet given into the flesh-craving disease.
Window Horses
Sunday, March 5 at 2 p.m.
Winner of Best Canadian Feature Film at the 2016 Vancouver International Film Festival, this animated film is about personal discovery and a Canadian poet. With visually stunning animation, this film is sure to be a fan-favourite.
I, Daniel Blake
Sunday, March 5 at 5 p.m.
From director Ken Loach, tackling the intricacies of everyday life from the perspective of a poverty stricken British family.
The Salesman
Sunday, March 5 at 8 p.m.
This thriller-drama presents the struggles of an Iranian family as they perform the classic play The Death of a Salesman.
Angry Indian Goddesses
Monday, March 6 at 6 p.m.
Described as India’s first female buddy comedy, working to show a realistic version of Indian women in today’s society after an impromptu bachelorette party.
Maudie
Monday, March 6 at 8 p.m.
Maudie is based on a true story of one of Canada’s premier folk artists and her unlikely romance with a man who hires her to be his housekeeper before her rise to fame.
It’s Only the End of the World
Tuesday, March 7 at 6 p.m.
From director Xavier Dolan comes film about the struggles of family life and dynamics of relationships within the family unit. These relationships are tested when a terminally ill father returns home after 12 years of being away.
Moonlight
Tuesday, March 7 at 9 p.m.
Deeply moving in its depiction of youth and sexuality, Moonlight is a tale of self acceptance and discovery. Director Barry Jenkins Oscar nominated film is filled with great performances and gives an often overlooked perspective on issues of sexuality.
Toni Erdmann
Wednesday, March 8 at 6 p.m.
A comedy road trip film from Germany, Toni Erdmann follows a father and daughter on the road to reconnecting with one another.
Mean Dreams
Thursday, March 9 at 6 p.m.
This thriller explore life on the run, as the character steal drug money from their corrupt father, who is a cop.
Land of Mine
Thursday, March 9 at 9 p.m.
A history thriller following the dismantling of land mines along the Danish coast, in the days following the surrender of the Germans in World War II.
Weirdos
Friday, March 10 at 7 p.m.
All the way from Nova Scotia, a coming of age drama featuring hitchhiking and the harsh truths of growing up.
Paterson
Friday, March 10 at 9 p.m.
The tale of a small-town bus driver in New Jersey who just wants to be a poet.
Ville-Marie
Saturday, March 11 at 12 p.m.
A French-Canadian thriller-drama starring Monica Bellucci, as an actress forced to confront her estranged son as he searches for his unidentified father.
Grand Unified Theory
Saturday, March 11 at 3 p.m.
A comedy from Vancouver about the relations between the working universe and that of a mid-class family.
20th Century Women
Saturday, March 11 at 7 p.m.
The festival’s closing film focuses on a mother in the late 70s as she tries to raise her son while continuing to experience life to its fullest.