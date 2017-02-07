Unique date ideas for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is approaching quickly, and although the classic dinner and movie date can be fun and romantic, it’s a bit ordinary. Spice up your special day with these 10 unique date ideas that are affordable on a student budget.
10. Jump into virtual reality
Have you ever wanted to set sail on a pirate ship or explore a new city but have been set back by your budget? Fun & Games, located at 1200 Summit Drive, has a VR experience with over 50 different games of all different genres to try. This unique activity is the perfect activity for you and your date or a group of friends. The VR experience is $15 for 30 minutes and $20 for an hour, the time can be split up among people. Fun & Games is open from 10 a.m. to midnight everyday.
9. Showcase your talent
The Art We Are is hosting an open mic night where you can sign up to perform your talent in front of a small crowd. Impress your date or your friends with a talent they never knew you had, or just go and watch. The open mic night starts at 7 p.m. but the sign up to perform opens up at 6:45 p.m. This event is free to attend, however donations towards bringing a refugee student to campus are being accepted.
8. Get crafty
Valentine’s Day is on a Tuesday this year. So, if you have to work or are crunched for time, celebrate a couple of days early. Create something this Valentine’s Day, whether it be a sculpture, a painting or whatever else you like!
4Cats Art Studio has a variety of adult workshops that are flexible to your schedule. So, celebrate Valentine’s Day a few days early or a few days late with your special someone. Take a painting workshop like “I Dream in Colour” which runs from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Feb. 9, 13 and 16. Or, take a clay workshop like “My Gnomies,” which runs from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Feb. 13 and 15 and from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 17. The workshops are $25 for one person, $35 for two people, $45 for three people or $55 for four people.
7. Have a ladies night instead
If you are single or would just rather spend a day with the girls, then skip all of the Valentine’s nonsense! The Kamloops Art Gallery hosts a Ladies Drawing Night from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Tuesday. Grab a cup of tea or coffee, your best girlfriends and head downtown. The event is free and supplies are included.
6. Find your inner yogi
Yoga is not only great for the mind and soul, but also for fitness reasons. Taking this new challenge of embracing your inner yogi, could be a perfect night out with your partner or best friend. Clarity Yoga is hosting a couples night on Feb. 14 at 8:30 p.m. for people of all levels of experience. The studio is located at 101-5170 Dallas Dr. Tickets can be purchased at www.clarityyoga.ca and are $25 per couple. Pre-registration for the class is required.
5. Horse-drawn sleigh ride
Cozy up with a date or a friend and enjoy the beautiful Sun Peaks scenery. The Sun Peaks resort offers tours of the mountain-top village via sleigh. This tour takes approximately 30 minutes, and is the perfect activity for any date night. The hours of operation for the sleigh ride are from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m on Tuesday to Thursday and 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday to Monday. Rides start at the beginning of each hour and adult tickets are $30 each.
4. Give back together
This is something completely customisable to your interests and schedule. Volunteering is a great thing to do regardless, but it can be a fun way to spread the love on this holiday. Volunteering together is a great way to show your soft side, while giving back to the community. It’s the date that just keeps giving. So pick your favourite charity and figure out how you can give back.
3. Explore the great outdoors
In Canada, a snowy February is almost inevitable. So why not take up snowshoeing? Getting outdoors and trying something new is a great way to spend the day together. The Stake Lake Trail located on Lac le Jeune Road, has 12 kilometers worth of trails to try out. The trails day rate for TRU students with ID is $2.50. The Rentals for equipment on premise are $10, or $20 for off-premise use. The trails are open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday to Sunday.
2. Stroll around a gallery
In Kamloops, we are lucky enough to have a few different art galleries to choose from. Aside from the Kamloops Art Gallery, check out one of the more obscure places. Soak up some great local artwork at one of the many great galleries this city has to offer. Arnica Artist Run Centre, the Hampton Gallery, Padlock Studio and the Chazou Gallery are a few great stops.
1. Go rock climbing
Test your strength and lend a hand-up to your date for this indoor activity. Rock climbing is a great way to get off the couch and get physical. The Cliffside Climbing Gym has over 100 different skill-testing routes on walls that are 30 feet high. A two-lesson session for two people is $45. Drop-in prices are $14 for students or $16 each for adults. The gym is open from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. from Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.