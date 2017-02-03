LEAP ski trip – thrills and spills at Sun Peaks News Sports Feb. 3, 2017 Marcela Arévalo On the weekend of Jan. 28, students both international and domestic took to the slopes of Sun Peaks. About 58 students took part in the trip, trying both skiing and snowboarding. Video shot and edited by Marcela Arévalo. Share this story:FacebookTwitterRedditEmailPrintMoreLinkedInGooglePocketTumblrPinterest Related TRU invites Muslim students for info session Feb. 1, 2017 0 Why TRUSU fights for $15 while paying $11 Feb. 1, 2017 0 Disability representation questioned at TRUSU AGM Feb. 1, 2017 0 Special resolutions passed at student union AGM Feb. 1, 2017 0 Leave a Reply Cancel reply