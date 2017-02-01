David Suzuki to speak at TRU on Feb. 8

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, acclaimed scientist, environmentalist, broadcaster and author David Suzuki will be sharing his presentation “Setting the bottom line for the 21st Century” in the TRU Grand Hall.
Suzuki will be presenting on topics such as our interconnectedness with the earth as well as strategic steps that need to be taken collectively in order to work on the planet’s sustainability.
Helen Newmarch, spokesperson for the Kamloops Code Blue organizing committee said, “In terms of environment, every step we take has a consequences, and if we won’t take responsibility for our environment, we are in trouble.”
Suzuki is also globally famous for his environmental conservation activism. He is also a co-founder of the David Suzuki Foundation, an organization concerned with contemporary environmental issues such as climate change, environment pollution and freshwater conservation.
According to Suzuki, we all as individuals are interconnected and each action we do towards environment will affect us in the foreseeable future.
“Our choices at all levels – individual, community, corporate and government – affect nature. And they affect us,” Suzuki has said. When it comes to the topic of climate change, all individuals need to work collectively rather than have separate interests.
Suzuki’s event is hosted by Kamloops Cold Blue, an organization that aims to bring awareness to a variety of environmental issues that affect Kamloops, most notably the proposed Ajax mine.
Additionally, Model UN students will also collaborate with Kamloops Cold Blue on addressing social, political and economic issues.
“Locally and globally there are a lot of environmental issues that need to be addressed and it’s important to hear such an educated, well-known person speaking to these points,” said Shawna-Rae McLean, the co-chair of the TRU Model UN and spokesperson for the upcoming event.
According to Newmarch, the event is set to accommodate approximately 700 people. Suzuki doesn’t necessarily want to reach a huge audience, but instead an audience of scientists.
Suzuki’s presentation will have a live video-link feed, which will allow attendees to view the environmentalist’s presentation in the Terrace Room.
The event begins at 7 p.m. Those interested in the event can still buy tickets online Evenbrite.ca