Winners announced at Mayor’s Gala for the Arts

On Saturday, Jan. 21, the winners were announced for the 10th annual Mayor’s Gala for the Arts. Awards were presented in three categories: emerging artist, business in support of the arts and artist of the year in performing arts. The awards were presented to the recipients by Kamloops Mayor Peter Milobar.
In the first category, emerging artist, the three finalists were Bees and the Bare Bones, Madison Olds and Eric Prytula. Madison Olds, a Kamloops native took the award in the category. Olds was also a member of the Bees and the Bare Bones.
“To have been nominated twice is a complete honour, and I’m really thankful that Kamloops even considered me twice,” Olds said.
Olds performs locally downtown as a solo artist as well as with her band, and has been a lover of the arts from a young age.
“I’ve been dancing since I was very young and so I love live performing. In this past little while I focusing more on some solo work, indie folk, and that’s kind of what I’ve been working on. As well as working with the band,” Olds said.
In the second category, business in support of the arts, the three finalists were CFJC TV’s Midday Show, Kamloops This Week and NL Broadcasting. The award recipient for this category was NL Broadcasting, which is a resident-owned broadcasting company that was founded in 1969. Garth Buchko accepted the award on behalf of the station.
The third category presented at the gala was for artist of the year in performing arts. The three finalists in this category were Andrew G. Cooper, Cathi Marshall and Cvetozar Vutev. The winner was Kamloops Symphony concertmaster Cvetozar Vutev, who is originally from Sofia, Bulgaria.
Vutev is a violin performer and music director for community programs such as Vivace Chorale, Kamloops Interior Summer School and Thompson Rivers University. Unfortunately, Vutev was unable to attend the event and his son accepted the award on his behalf.
The annual Mayor’s Gala for the Arts had over 300 attendees present and works to recognise the work of local artists within the community. The gala is a collaboration between the Kamloops Art Gallery, the Kamloops Symphony and Western Canada Theatre.