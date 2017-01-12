Ocean explorer Fabien Cousteau to speak at TRU

News Jan. 12, 2017

The eldest grandson of famed ocean explorer Jacques Cousteau will be speaking at Thompson Rivers University as part of the President’s Lecture Series.

Fabien Cousteau, also a social activist and documentary filmmaker, will present “One Ocean and One People” to an audience in the Grand Hall on March 6.

Cousteau has been an explorer-at-large for National Geographic, appeared in or produced a number of documentaries including Shark: Mind of a Demon, Attack of the Mystery Shark and the PBS series Ocean Adventures, and he helped develop a 14-foot submarine shaped like a great white shark meant to observe sharks covertly.

Cousteau was also featured in his TED Talk, “What I learned form spending 31 days underwater.”

The event starts at 7 p.m. with free admission, no tickets required.

