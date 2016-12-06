Plenty of ways to celebrate the holidays around town

As each day goes by in December, the temperatures start to drop and consumerism starts to rise. However, the holidays are truly about spending time with loved ones, making all of Kamloops’ festive celebrations the perfect opportunity to do so.
With so many different things to do and see, it’s hard not to get in the Christmas spirit this season. On top of eating your weight’s worth in chocolate, check out the following local events happening this month.
Woodward Family Christmas Tree Farm
It’s not the holidays until you pick out that perfect Christmas tree. The Woodward Family Christmas Tree Farm offers all kinds of trees to choose from, along with a concession stand and mulled wine on the weekends to enjoy. Warm up by the bonfire or check out the tasting room at the Privato winery as they offer $5 drop-in tastings. They are open daily until Dec. 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Wildlights Festival at BC Wildlife Park
Surround yourself with hundreds of twinkling lights this year at the B.C. Wildlife Park’s annual event. Grab a hot chocolate or apple cider to explore the holiday displays, walk through the light maze or snag a selfie with Santa. Make sure to stay until the end, as the park caps off the night with a fireworks show. The event is open from Dec. 9 to Jan. 2 from 5 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $12 each.
Christmas Market at the Sun Meadows Equestrian Centre
A great place to get gifts for your friends and family this year is at the Sun Meadows Equestrian Centre’s Christmas market. On Dec. 10 from 2 to 8 p.m., check out local artists pottery and glasswork, along with other crafts and gifts. There will be local chocolatiers selling their latest creations.
CP Holiday Train Concert
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is decked out in Christmas lights for the holidays. As one of their many stops on the cross-Canada railroad trail, the train will be arriving in Kamloops on Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. A lineup of local musicians will be performing at the event out of a boxcar stage on the train itself. Also, make sure to bring a donation for the Kamloops Food Bank.
The Spirit of Christmas with the Kamloops Heritage Railway
Starting Dec. 9, the Heritage Railway will be putting on a one hour tour through a snowy night in Kamloops. With all your Christmas classics like hot chocolate, gingerbread cookies and carols, you will inevitably leave feeling jolly. Departure dates can be found on their website at kamrail.com.
Even if you’re known for being a Grinch on Christmas, check out some of Kamloops’ local festive events and that heart will likely grow three sizes.