Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life reviewed

Leading up to its release, this Netflix original four-part mini series was my most-anticipated release of the year. I held this release up on a pedestal, hoping it would compare to the original series and be a continuation of the characters I had grown to love. Each episode is written and directed by Amy-Sherman Palladino, who has carefully crafted the four seasons of a year (Winter, Spring, Summer and Fall) to give us the ending we deserved.
When Edward Hermann, who plays the beloved Richard Gilmore, passed away in 2014, I knew this series could not be the same with such a big piece of it missing. However, this revival series did not disappoint me but rather helped me to grow with the characters.
The last episode of the original Gilmore Girls series aired on May. 15, 2007. It has been nine years of wondering if Luke and Lorelai ever got married or where Rory went with her career.
This series was not like the original, we got four 90 minute episodes in this revival compared to the average of 22 episodes in seven seasons, each comprised of approximately 44 minutes. This series gave us answers to some of our biggest questions, but then threw a handful of new questions back in our face.
Was his name Paul or Pete?
This new series gave us closure on a variety of things, with at least one reference to Richard in every installment, it almost felt like he was there. It used our nostalgia from the original series in a subtle and smart way, but was unafraid to explore the various ways their lives have changed. The three Gilmore girls Lorelai, Rory and Emily played by Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel and Kelly Bishop, were all uncensored, raw and strong. These characters are all very different but they are all Gilmores.
The mythical last four words that Palladino said she had always intended to end the original series with, seemed so elusive and the four final words ended this revival. At first, I was taken off guard, then I was angry that after nine years this is what we were left with. Yet the more I thought about the final Gilmore installment as a full, Palladino’s final words made sense. As much as I hate to admit it, they bring the entire series (new and old) full circle.
Overall, this series was filled with emotions of nostalgia, sadness, happiness and everything in between. It was the perfect ending to one of my favourite shows, we even got a second film by Kirk.