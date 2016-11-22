Opening soon: Uncommon Women and Others

Uncommon Women and Others is the first play by Wendy Wasserstein, a noted 20th-century playwright. The script is now in the hands of Wesley Eccleston, a TRU theatre professor who will direct this production. With a sizeable cast of nine main characters, this Actors Workshop Theatre production is sure to showcase some strong female talent.
Hannah Allen, a third-year English major and theatre minor, plays the role of Kate Quin in this production. Allen said the play is a coming-of-age story told in predominately using flashbacks. It tells the story of five girls who are now all grown up and are reminiscing on their time in post-secondary education and how much it meant to them.
“The play is about five girls who meet up for lunch. They are about 26 years old, and then they start talking about their college experiences. The play is different scenes from when they were in college, so they are flashbacks. You see them grow, you see them interact with each other. It’s funny and it’s sad at points. At the end, it flashes back to the future and they kind of just realise how far they’ve come. They realise that they have a lot to look forward to in their lives and that they really, really want to maintain that connection with one another,” Allen said.
Although the play is set in the ‘70s, Allen adds that this time difference won’t be a barrier for the audience.
“They’re no different than us. They’re just trying to make their mark in the world, and they are dealing with a world that is very much male-centred at the time. They’re doing things in their careers like going into law or writing novels, things that a lot of women didn’t do in those times. So, it’s powerful in that aspect, and it’s very funny and kind of warm-hearted at the same time,” Allen said.
Allen said Kate Quin is smart, but someone a lot of students could relate to because she’s just trying to find her place in the world.
“She’s an intellectual, she’s very heavily into the academic scene but at the same time she’s trying to fit in with people who aren’t really like her. She’s trying to make friends and make memories in her college experience that will last a lifetime,” Allen said.
The women portrayed in this play are very relatable, which is one of the things that make this play so accessible to many.
“The whole play is so honest in that way, and it’s so powerful because we see these people and they’re not perfect and they know they’re not perfect. [Yet], they’re still able to maintain their goals and their objectives and come out in the end with a new outlook on life,” Allen said.
Opening night for this live theatre production is on Dec. 1, and will be brought to life by this fantastic cast and crew.
The show will run from 7:30 to 11 p.m. from Dec. 1 to 3 and 8 to 10.
Tickets are $14 and can be purchased at the Black Box Theatre box office in Old Main or by calling 250-377-6100.