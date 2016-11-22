It’s a chicken finger restaurant! Chanty’s opens

When I first walked into this restaurant, I thought the food would be subpar at best. Offering three items on their menu for $9.50 each, I could not have foreseen the delicious and juicy chicken tenders that were about to come my way.
I ordered the three-piece chicken fingers meal upgrading my fries to a poutine for an extra $1.75. The meal also came with coleslaw, Chanty’s sauce and a pop. These would prove to be the best chicken fingers I’ve ever had.
The service was great. The staff seem genuinely happy to see you try the food and give you the best possible experience. Each item is cooked fresh to order, making sure that you won’t have anything resting in a plastic bin for hours on end.
The chicken strips are crunchy on the outside and juicy on the inside, and are perfectly complimented by the restaurant’s signature sauce. The fries are crispy and the poutine in general was one of the best I’ve ever had outside of Quebec.
While somewhat limited in menu options, the bases are covered well enough with its different meals. The first option being the chicken fingers and fries. The second, a chicken caesar salad and third, a garden salad. A halal option is also available for each of the items for an extra cost.
If you’re looking for a little extra, each additional chicken strip is only $0.99 and a family pack with 12 strips and a multitude of other goodies is also available to order.
My only complaint with this restaurant is the décor and general aesthetic of the place. If you are looking for a cute restaurant that looks amazing, Chanty’s falls short. The staff, a family from Edmonton, has big plans for renovations, however, with a foosball table and a makeover of the interior coming.
On top of great service and yummy food, Chanty’s offers 15 per cent off to TRU staff and students, free delivery to on-campus residences and the surrounding area and is open until 1 a.m. on most nights.
Located at 1020 McGill Road, this restaurant is budget-friendly and a great choice for any chicken-finger-loving students.