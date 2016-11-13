Craft something bright for the Lumière Lantern Festival

It’s that time of year again and preparation for the Kamloops Art Council’s Lumière Lantern Festival is in full swing. Last year the event proved its popularity with a good participation from the community, bringing artists together to create.
The Lumiere lantern festival is a night of light, for which artists from around Kamloops can craft their own lantern. The parade is also known as “Lights in the Night” and is a showcase for handcrafted artwork.
Parade-goers are encouraged to attend one of the many available workshops leading up to the event or make their own lantern at home.
The downtown library will be hosting a free family-friendly workshop from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 15. Participants will get to make a paper orb lantern that is parade-ready. Registration is required through the Thompson-Nicola Regional District library. You can register in-person or by calling 250-372-5145.
Another free family-friendly workshop will be held from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Nov. 17 and 24. The workshop will have some free kits and supplies and some kits for a small fee. Attendees will get a chance to work on their lanterns, have some fun and get inspiration for their projects. It will be held at the Kamloops Arts Council in Lansdowne Village at 204-450 Lansdowne Street. It will be a drop-in event and everyone is welcome.
The KAC in Lansdowne Village will also be hosting an adult workshop on Nov. 19. It will run from 1 to 4 p.m. and registration is required through the Kamloops Art Council. Workshops are $25 each and space is limited.
The Kamloops Makerspace is hosting lantern programming workshops for teens and adults. During this time, participants will learn how to program a strip of lights and what kind of lights would be best for their project. Candles will not be permitted for the event, so attendees can learn other options they have, from a string of LED lights to electroluminescent wires.
This event will run from 6 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 15 and 22 at the Makerspace on Victoria Street West. The workshop is $40 per person or $20 for Kamloops Art Council and Makerspace members, registration is required. Participants can also attend hack night at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays for further help with their lantern making.
The Lumière Lantern Festival will take place on Nov. 24 at 6 p.m. at Lansdowne Village. After the parade, attendees are invited back to St. Andrews Square for hot coco and the lighting of the Christmas tree.