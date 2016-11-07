TRU master of nursing program receives approval

Thompson Rivers University may begin offering a master of nursing program as soon as January 2017, following the approval it received from the Ministry of Advanced Education to run the program on Nov. 7.
TRU says the program will offer “opportunities for baccalaureate nurses and registered nurses to gain leadership roles within the field, advance healthcare knowledge and obtain clinical education for academia.”
Students can choose to study part-time or full-time and a “blended delivery model” means offerings are both in-person and online.
There are 33 credits on offer through the program and it has five core courses. Students can opt to complete a thesis, a major project or a major paper. Other focuses may include indigenous health leadership, clinical education and practice and nursing education, according to TRU.
The announcement follows plans for a new nursing building on campus, announced in September. The new Nursing and Population Health Building would cost $31 million, and the university must first commit $8 million to get the go-ahead.
At the beginning of November, the project received a $550,000 commitment from the Stollery Foundation.