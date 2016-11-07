Opinion: An event against procrastination could lead to more of it

Twice a year the TRU Writing Centre and TRU library host the Long Night Against Procrastination, an event aimed at motivating students to work through the night and get their assignments done. However, this way of thinking may have affect sleep patterns and reinforce bad habits that should be nipped in the bud.
The sentiment for the event is great: providing students a venue for a marathon study session that aims to alleviate some mid-semester stress by providing motivation to get their assignments done and over with. Although the event means well, isn’t it misguided? It reinforces the bad habits of all-night cramming, which is usually the result of procrastination itself, and this is something that could possibly carry over into one’s professional life after school.
The real issue here isn’t the long night against procrastination, but the general attitude students have towards sleep: that they can go without it and not suffer the consequences.
Meaghan Hagerty, the Wellness Centre Coordinator says that sleep is a key aspect to academic success.
“I can’t stress enough on how important sleep is. When you’re sleeping is when you’re creating your memories and storing information and things like that. So mentally and grades-wise, if you’re not sleeping, it’s been shown that your academic performance goes down,” Hagerty said.
Late night, let alone all-night cramming sessions maintain the idea that procrastination is a good idea and can be worked around. It represents ideals that if you can just get it done all in one night, why not leave it to the last minute?
Hagerty adds that sacrificing your sleep for a cramming session, although inevitably a part of student life, is not ideal.
“As far as academic performance, and both your physical and mental health, late night cramming sessions are not the golden answer,” Hagerty said.
Students were encouraged to attend the event with incentives like free pizza at midnight and a 6 a.m. “
“survivor’s breakfast.” As silly as it sounds, this positive encouragement entices students to make these bad decisions. I mean who can really say no to free food?
Hagerty stressed that no matter how tempting it can be to leave it all to the night before, students should try to plan ahead so they can create good habits that will lead into their future working life.
“If there is one thing that students had to do, if they had to pick one thing to do, I would definitely say that sleep should be up there,” Hagerty said.
The stress of classes is an understandably sensitive subject. The pressure to complete assignments while balancing your social and academic lives is demanding and therefore students tend to procrastinate when they can. Although it may sound counter intuitive, sometimes the best option is to put down the books and close your eyes.
With all that said, one night probably won’t ruin your life, but students should be wary of habits that could start to form or that they are continuing to reinforce, and maybe we should think about rescheduling that long night into the daylight hours.