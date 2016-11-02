TRU launches writing contest with tuition as the prize

Thompson Rivers University is holding a writing contest that could net the winner free tuition for one year, worth up to $6,800.
The contest is open to unpublished writers from all across Canada. Judges are looking for creative non-fiction pieces 1,500 to 2,500 words on “the human experience,” which is “almost anything that is experienced-based and reflective” according to TRU. Entries might be memoirs, biographies, humour, personal essays or travel writing.
“The arts and particularly creativity, in whatever way that might be expressed, should be central to a university education and to a civilized society,” said George Johnson, English and Modern Languages faculty member, and one of the likely judges for the contest. “By holding this competition, we want to demonstrate that at TRU we value creativity and want to help foster it among our students.”
English students in the senior editing class will be charged with reading and long-listing all of the essays submitted. All entries that make the long list will also be published in a new TRU literary journal, which is set to launch in the fall of 2017, according to the university.
To be eligible for the contest students must qualify for admission to the TRU program of their choice starting September 2017 or January 2018. A complete list of eligibility requirements and rules can be found on TRU’s website.
The contest closes at 11:55 p.m. Pacific Time on Dec. 15, 2016.