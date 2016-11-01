Trump vs. Clinton – how would TRU vote?

This year’s U.S. presidential election has been, to say the least, one of the most colourful yet. With new stories and scandals about each candidate being brought at the forefront by the media, Canada is always hearing about the latest from their southern neighbour. It’s hard to not have strong opinions about either candidate.
With Election Day looming, we caught up with people on campus to ask for their thoughts.
Vladimir Ivanovich, a first-year student of computer science says Donald Trump is “selfish,” and “egocentric.” Ivanovich said he was personally offended by Trump’s racist comments towards Mexican immigrants, which started back in 2015 and have continued since, as Ivanovich is Mexican himself. When asked about Hillary Clinton, Ivanovich said at least she was “better than Trump.”
Ben Markwick, a first-year student of engineering said Trump was “like a child trying to run for president. He’s just a joke.” Whereas Clinton, “could be a terrible presidential candidate, but I wouldn’t know because Donald Trump is that much worse.” Overall, Markwick stated neither option was very appealing.
Alex Spice, also a first-year engineering student said, “she’s not the best candidate ever, but next to Donald Trump she looks pretty good.”
However, some staff on campus don’t see Clinton the same way. Elizabeth Rennie, one of the librarians at TRU says she thinks Clinton is “incredibly qualified for the position. I don’t necessarily agree with every aspect she is about, but she has a plan.”
Rennie adds that she is more concerned about the “level of discourse and the kind of opposition in the environment that is going to be left, even after the election is over,” referring to the many American citizens that have been very vocal about their loyalty to Trump.
Allister Grapes, a fourth-year psychology major said he recognizes the reasoning behind Trump supporters.
“I understand the perspective where he is outside of the establishment. I am personally inclined to agree with a lot of the voters who are supporting him in saying that there is something seriously wrong with the election. However, as a person, he is not a good idea for the United States. If I were to pick an anti-establishment candidate, he would be my last pick,” Grapes said.
Mark Wallin, a dual-citizen and professor here at TRU, has an unique view of the election from both an American and Canadian perspective.
“I think [Donald Trump] would be a disastrous president,” he said.
Polling shows that a Clinton presidency is likely, however, so Wallin doesn’t think Trump’s presidency would become an issue. Instead, he highlights the problems of conservatism in the United States.
“Donald looks to be fragmenting the Republicans, and the system isn’t conducive to a fragmented ideological system.
“Hillary isn’t my ideal candidate, but she is significantly more qualified than the alternative,” Wallin said.
The U.S. presidential election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8.