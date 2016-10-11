Fun festivities to celebrate fall

Now that it’s October, the leaves are changing colour and leaving branches bare. It seems like every farm within a 10-mile radius has a pumpkin patch and local businesses are scrambling to come up with a spooky appeal. There are so many great fall and Halloween things to do that it would be nearly impossible to do them all. So in no particular order, here are five fall events you won’t want to miss this month.
Tranquille Farms
While this isn’t technically just one activity or event, it is one location that has several options, offering up their classic corn maze and pumpkin patch. They’re open on the weekend from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Oct. 30. Tickets for this corn maze are $8 each.
From Oct. 28 to 30, they will be hosting their Corn Maze Extravaganza and Dr. Padova’s Haunted House. The maze will have participants wandering around in the dark, wondering what scary thing could be around the next corner. The haunted house will take attendees through the old doctor’s house, leaving them to meet its spooky inhabitants.
The maze and haunted house will run from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. and tickets are $15 each.
Finally, if you’re in for a real scare, dare to go on a Tranquille Tunnel Tour. Back again this year with their newest production “The Disordered Mind” that will run until Oct. 30. Tickets are $28 each with multiple tours running every night.
Kamloops Heritage Railway’s Ghost Train
Get ready to get spooked on this steam train filled with haunting characters and ghastly events. Packed-full of casket fittings, exorcisms and fortune telling, there is sure to be something for everyone on the Kamloops Heritage Railway. The train will depart at 7 p.m. and run on Oct. 21, 22 and Oct. 27 to 29. Tickets are $29 and can be purchased at http://www.kamrail.com/.
Zombie Walk
This is a chance to walk among the undead, or rather transform into one of them. The tenth annual event will be happening on Oct. 29 from 2 to 4 p.m. in downtown Kamloops. The walk is open to everyone, undead or otherwise.
Sakred Skin & Studio Haunted House
The fifth annual haunted house at Sakred Skin & Studio promises to be bigger and better this year. Taking place on Oct. 28 and 29 from 7 to 10 p.m. at their downtown location on 320 Victoria Street. Admission is by canned goods or a donation to the Kamloops Food Bank.
VASA Halloween Party
Put on by TRU’s Visual Arts Student Association, this party includes all of the classic Halloween favourites. From pumpkin carving to candy to dancing with your friends, this party will be a boneyard bash. Located in the art gallery on student street at Old Main, the party will run from 5 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 28.
October is sure to be a fun-filled month, with tons of other spooktacular events to spark your interest, such as Art in the Dark, the Murder Mystery at the Old Courthouse, Oktoberfest at the Dunes and the Fake Flesh Film Festival.