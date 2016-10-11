Coming soon: Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike

TRU’s Black Box Theatre is starting its season off with the production Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike. This dramatic comedy works to deal with the contemptuous relationships of sibling drama after parents have passed away. Written by a New Jersey playwright, Christopher Durang’s work seems to be in good hands with this cast and crew.
Directed by TRU faculty member Heidi Verwey, the production is about three middle-aged siblings and their relationships with one another. Starring TRU’s own Erik Stephany as Vanya, Shannon Cooper as Sonia, Pamela Tulliani as Masha and Berlin Msiska as Spike.
Pamela Tulliani, a fourth-year psychology major and theatre minor, playing the role of Masha, says that this story begins when her character decides to come home for a visit after many years.
“Masha is this glamorous, worldly actress who left the family house right off the bat. Leaving [behind] her two siblings Sonia and Vanya in the dust to pursue her own acting career. She becomes a B-list actor. She thinks she’s wonderfully famous and she finally comes back to the house to visit her siblings after years. So that’s where this story takes place, right after she comes back. At first she doesn’t really fit in, but she forces her way back into the family and what unfolds is this play around the family drama and love,” Tulliani said.
Tulliani adds that the themes within the production are ones that most people will be able to relate to.
“It’s very real. It’s a realistic play about family, siblings and how sometimes family doesn’t get along but usually they can make it work in the end,” Tulliani said.
Tulliani believes that students, staff and community members alike will love the show and definitely be in for a laugh.
“This is such a fun show! I think that a lot of people like comedies, especially in this tough exam season, this show will definitely have you laughing. I think it’s a show that everyone will enjoy,” Tulliani said.
Cast and crew of the production are hard at work preparing for their opening night on Oct. 13. The production will run from 7:30 to 11 p.m. from Oct. 13 to 15 and Oct. 20 to 22. Tickets are $14 and can be purchased at the box office in Old Main or by calling 250-377-6100.