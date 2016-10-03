Case in point: why Pride Parades are still needed

This article was written in response to Jim Harrison’s “Pride Parades shouldn’t be needed any more.” You can read it on the Armchair Mayor blog.
Another opinion piece meant to pander to a dwindling number of bigots, but why?
Sure, those with dated opinions who opted to abstain from joining a more progressive society like to talk, but meanwhile the rest of us have moved into 2016. Those who hold such dated views are no longer met with mere nodding heads when they express themselves, however.
Our society has reached the point where dissenting opinion is more than welcome, but hate and intolerance is not, and it’s a real sign of progress that we’re able to tell the difference.
It’s okay to express an opinion, but why pander to people in such a way that promotes further intolerance?
It’s a little like religion now – something people, especially young people, are quickly abandoning in favour of a more secular and tolerant set of views.
This whole business of intolerance has become tiresome. The world knows you’re there. You know we are critical of your views, but you don’t take the time to understand why. You don’t pause to consider that perhaps an idea you so vehemently disagree with is indeed something that has a lot of value to society.
By attempting to silence others (particularly a group with a long history of oppression) and pandering to the lowest common denominator, you have only managed to lower the level of discourse in our community around LGBTQ issues.
The ability to understand oppression is clearly a learned trait – a kind of empathetic thinking that some in past generations missed out on learning. Instead their heads were filled with ideas based on hate and fear rather than love and an understanding of progress, and it is to these people that displays of Pride must continue to be shown.