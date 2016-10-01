Who earned $75,000 or more at TRU in 2015-16?

News Oct. 1, 2016

Who are TRU’s top earners? What did your prof make last year? How much does the president make? Use the search form below to search for a name or position. You can also sort the list by clicking on the columns below.

Questions? See the FAQ below.

NamePositionRemunerationExpensesTotal
AiriniDean, Faculty of Human, Social, and Educational Development188,715113,998302,713
Morse, BradfordDean, Faculty of Law199,45365,276264,729
Anderson, RobLecturer233,1243,321236,445
Chadwick, BaihuaAVP, International Global Operations152,69981,155233,855
Shaver, AlanPresident & Vice-Chancellor201,47828,201229,679
Lakes, RonaldOL Faculty Member228,12840228,168
Ravi, Siva PrasadAssociate Professor201,07414,605215,679
Milovick, MatthewVP, Admin & Finance199,05915,664214,723
Scheck, UlrichFull Professor194,8587,719202,577
Scherf, KathleenFull Professor146,88952,237199,126
Murnaghan, DonnaDean, School of Nursing157,65333,404191,057
Whitmore, KeithOL Faculty Member182,982716183,698
Seguin, ChristopherVP, Advancement146,39135,140181,531
Tarzwell, GordonVice Provost, Open Learning167,86310,697178,560
Langill, LindsayDean, School of Trades & Technology133,85344,026177,879
Sparks, JohnGeneral Counsel140,49034,406174,897
Stanley, DonaldOL Faculty Member174,7740174,774
Sutherland, KatherineAssociate Professor153,72716,570170,296
Haverila, MattiFull Professor165,7292,818168,547
Penny Light, TracyExecutive Director - Centre for SE & LI127,44140,365167,806
Garrett-Petts, WilliamAVP, Research & Graduate Studies149,84714,477164,324
Matthews, LeslieAssociate Professor157,4976,692164,189
Gill, AvninderAssociate Professor159,4324,096163,529
Dickinson, ThomasDean, Faculty of Science151,35712,000163,357
Gaisford, JamesDean, Faculty of Arts162,6890162,689
Scheffel, DavidFull Professor115,14047,401162,541
Jap, WarveniSenior Lecturer141,23120,519161,749
Mathenia, BrendaUniversity Librarian140,52320,554161,078
Gnanasihamany, MarieAVP, Marketing & Communication157,8102,509160,319
Sanders, RayDirector Campus WL142,54717,400159,947
Neufeld, PatriciaFull Professor148,67410,317158,990
Feng, ZiPingDirector - International Marketing92,25264,832157,084
MacKay, BrianChief Information Officer145,99110,082156,074
McCormick, RoderickFull Professor153,0561,265154,321
Bovis-Cnossen, ChristineProvost & VP Academic113,82040,182154,002
Jones, CraigFull Professor152,685824153,509
Manhas, JaspalAVP, Finance147,5835,894153,477
Powers, DenisAVP, HR and Planning147,5832,733150,315
Heshka, JonathanAssociate Dean, Faculty of Law138,99311,008150,001
Neudorf, LorneAssistant Professor136,92912,544149,473
Henry, MichaelDean, School of Business120,56427,828148,392
Peatt, LawrenceDirector, Administration & CFO Global Operations105,28541,647146,932
Acreman, DennisAssociate Dean, Faculty of Science128,79418,073146,867
Michel, PaulExecutive Director, Aboriginal Education125,92419,502145,426
Reed, J. NormanAssociate Professor142,4622,497144,959
Fergus, AndrewAssistant Professor141,5971,303142,900
Olson, DennisFull Professor140,6061,952142,558
Hood, RobertDean, School of Tourism133,6598,822142,481
Vermeulen, SandraAssociate Dean, Arts129,64711,383141,031
Oppong, RichardAssistant Professor133,5117,146140,656
Hebert, PercyOL Faculty Member139,6790139,679
Ng, AlexAssociate Professor137,2582,006139,264
Adam, ChristineDean of Students126,08712,239138,325
Petri, DonnaAssociate Dean, Nursing - OL127,48410,445137,929
Dewan, AbulAssociate Professor128,2948,792137,085
Hemmings, MaryLibrarian III128,9777,914136,891
Fraser, LauchlanFull Professor115,25121,230136,481
Richins, HaroldFull Professor132,6471,896134,543
Van Wagoner, NancyFull Professor132,4912,047134,537
Cox, RaymondFull Professor124,13110,273134,403
Bluhm, MichaelAVP Strategic Enrolment & Registrar95,67438,626134,300
Lien, Che-HuiAssociate Professor123,15310,118133,271
DeVries, IrwinAssociate Vice President, Open Learning118,48214,777133,260
Mehta, MichaelFull Professor132,4910132,491
Thompson, DanielAssociate Dean, SOBE128,6163,601132,217
Peachey, ValerieDirector, Delivery, OL108,16522,879131,044
Sykes, CatherineAssistant Professor125,0825,318130,400
Poirier, DonaldDirector, Strategic Partnershp - Senior94,90834,978129,886
Yu, QinglinFull Professor115,06514,806129,871
Kanne, KearnonOL Faculty Member129,8220129,822
Cloutier, KennethAssociate Professor115,92013,874129,794
Dhand, RubyAssistant Professor119,5209,347128,867
Read, GlennDirector, Ancillary Services112,15415,857128,011
Bell, AnthonySenior Lecturer126,0411,003127,044
Thompson, BrendaAssociate Dean, Arts110,32216,536126,857
Mills, LaurainOL Faculty Member125,8770125,877
Dumouchel, EvangeliaDirector, Global Engagement107,56416,819124,383
Desjardins, IvanSenior Lecturer122,6341,749124,383
Lawrence, DonaldFull Professor114,9848,831123,815
Rey-Bilbey, Marie-ChristineSenior Lecturer122,540448122,988
MacKay, MairiAssociate Professor118,6833,769122,452
Clark, ScottMen's Basketball Coach90,90631,457122,363
Warren, BernardOL Faculty Member122,1880122,188
Mahbobi, MohammadSenior Lecturer111,64310,391122,034
Tawhid, MohamedAssistant Professor113,0708,816121,886
Asuchak, WarrenDirector, Facilities116,5595,229121,788
Erogul, MuratAssociate Professor119,8061,700121,506
Lawton, DeborahSenior Lecturer116,3564,500120,856
Johnson, GeorgeFull Professor117,6332,899120,532
Abdullah, MohdLecturer105,87414,406120,279
Read, W. ShawnInstructional Support I97,03222,875119,907
Brewster, RichardFull Professor115,1404,695119,835
Olynyk, KennethDirector, Athletics & Recreation101,36318,458119,821
Phillips, LarryDirector, Human Resources114,6794,880119,559
Buis, DouglasAssociate Professor119,2840119,284
Haag, ThomasLecturer115,3483,345118,693
Babcock, LloydLecturer113,2915,258118,548
Martin, VictoriaDirector, MBA Program78,50839,968118,476
Dagne, TeshagerAssistant Professor109,8038,524118,326
O'Neil, KevinSenior Lecturer117,951273118,224
Promislow, JannaAssociate Professor115,5822,617118,199
Nicholson, MervinFull Professor115,1402,948118,089
Baugh, LaurieFull Professor114,9843,010117,994
Templeman, ElizabethInstructional Support I112,6265,210117,836
Tsigaris, PeterFull Professor117,551205117,756
Ahmed, FaheemAssociate Professor102,74414,667117,411
Latif, EhsanAssociate Professor106,72710,555117,282
Dorval, ThomasSenior Lecturer110,8506,344117,194
Mann, ScottSenior Lecturer108,8957,880116,774
Kamphuis, CharisAssistant Professor114,1182,079116,197
Duncan, SusanFull Professor110,4775,568116,046
Poeschek, PeterLecturer114,7361,122115,858
Van Hamme, JonathanAssociate Professor105,23510,546115,780
Donkor, KingsleyAssociate Professor110,4775,211115,689
Sanchez-Flores, MonicaAssistant Professor110,8934,708115,601
Murphy, PeterFull Professor114,1931,350115,543
Hall, MargaretAssociate Professor108,0137,282115,295
Hunt, ChristopherAssistant Professor115,2730115,273
Tabata, LeslieDirector, Capital Projects112,8422,426115,267
Heise, BrianAssociate Professor110,6344,265114,899
Franzen, LarryLecturer113,5191,135114,655
Lee, MahnhoonAssociate Professor114,466106114,572
Mahara, MaryAssociate Professor110,4773,945114,423
McLaughlin, DuncanAssociate Professor112,7581,220113,979
Rahman, HafizurAssociate Professor112,1431,729113,872
Hull, JohnAssociate Professor108,8404,856113,696
Evans, MarkLecturer110,4243,133113,557
Ramirez, GloriaAssociate Professor100,72612,633113,359
Maikapar, LucasAssociate Director, International Marketing90,56522,412112,977
Barragan, SalvadorAssistant Professor112,084300112,384
Ratsoy, VirginiaAssociate Professor110,4771,802112,280
Brewer, SharonAssociate Professor110,6341,572112,206
Loveday, LloydDirector, Strategic Partnership90,56521,425111,990
Hossain, BelayetAssociate Professor109,4872,249111,737
Larsen, KarlFull Professor107,1564,389111,544
Simpson, KenAssociate Professor110,634907111,541
Gosselin, LouisFull Professor109,7971,597111,394
Laflamme, YvetteDirector, Financial Planning & Budget106,7514,594111,345
Duff, AngusAssistant Professor104,9046,372111,276
Flood, NancyLecturer109,4861,669111,154
Mohiuddin, MuhammadAssistant Professor103,5107,560111,070
Moyls, PeterSenior Lecturer110,108774110,882
Blackford, ScottLegal Counsel II102,8277,885110,712
Tomkins, DavidSenior Lecturer110,6340110,634
Crofoot, RobertAssociate Professor110,6340110,634
Lauriente, KatherineCounsellor I110,6160110,616
Leier, EileenAssociate Professor110,076526110,602
Mora-Diez, NelaineFull Professor105,3355,226110,561
Kwiatkowska, BogumilaAssociate Professor107,7482,790110,538
Rosvick, JoanneAssociate Professor110,4770110,477
Stewart-Patterson, IainSenior Lecturer103,4437,028110,471
Kirkey, BernieSenior Lecturer110,4670110,467
Kalynka, DarleneAssociate Professor108,9601,469110,429
Karakatsoulis, JohnAssistant Professor104,1906,187110,377
Lettinga, MartenLecturer106,0014,033110,035
Babinchuk, WayneSenior Lecturer109,797100109,897
Learie, SharmanLecturer90,30319,558109,861
Lamb, LauraAssociate Professor98,08011,766109,846
Annear, RobertAssociate Registrar, Enrolment Services100,2739,566109,840
Walton, PatrickFull Professor109,7070109,707
Terwiel, AnneLecturer97,89211,769109,661
Jakubec, MelissaInstructional Support II103,1196,494109,613
Singular, WayneLecturer104,0605,438109,498
Montoya, ChristopherSenior Lecturer100,5718,883109,454
McKenzie, WendySenior Lecturer99,8909,310109,201
Church, JohnAssociate Professor100,4728,626109,097
Garson, KyraInstructional Support I92,80316,268109,071
Viaud, GillesAssociate Professor108,354692109,046
Smith, LincolnDirector of Research Partnerships & Enterprise Creation108,092769108,861
Moses, ErnestAssociate Professor106,0212,803108,824
McGuinness, SeanAssociate Professor106,0722,307108,379
Lamb, BrianDirector, Innovation OL98,6069,458108,064
Bangma, HankSenior Lecturer106,1181,938108,057
Ford, LauraLecturer107,191450107,641
Goy, JacquettaDirector, Risk Management Services105,4422,007107,449
Jones, JoanneSenior Lecturer106,740706107,446
Fehr, FlorriannAssistant Professor106,0721,274107,346
Robertson, JeanetteAssociate Professor101,7245,502107,226
Old, MartinLecturer106,280800107,080
Lussier, KristaSenior Lecturer100,1646,785106,949
Grainger, MichaelSessional Lecturer87,55819,334106,892
Gudjonson, JamesDirector, Environmnt & Sustainablty101,4145,388106,803
Diab, RobertAssistant Professor102,3884,249106,637
Ross Friedman, CynthiaFull Professor104,4981,878106,375
Doan, LauraAssistant Professor100,9605,316106,276
Kading, TerranceAssociate Professor105,9150105,915
Paul, SatwinderPTIC94,96210,878105,840
Hofmann, KarenAssociate Professor104,6711,164105,835
Mirza, RockyOL Faculty Member103,4002,319105,719
Piwowar, CindyLecturer96,1369,523105,658
Densky, KarenSenior Lecturer102,5922,794105,386
Rankin, MicahAssistant Professor101,2014,148105,349
Stokes, JacquelineAssistant Professor104,684571105,254
Wihak, ChristineDirector, PLAR94,95610,123105,079
Anderson, ReneeSenior Lecturer102,1422,426104,567
McGivern, RonaldLecturer101,8282,640104,468
Hulko, WendyAssociate Professor101,7512,658104,410
Handford, CatherineAssistant Professor98,8595,517104,376
Roodal Persad, VedaOL Faculty Member102,1012,255104,356
Woloszyn, MichaelAssistant Professor101,8322,502104,334
Webster, ReidAssistant Professor104,3060104,306
Petersen, ChristineLecturer97,8686,405104,273
Farough, DawnAssistant Professor97,8106,037103,848
Rees, CarolAssociate Professor96,7896,891103,679
Schabus, NicoleAssistant Professor102,2311,259103,490
Nelson, DonaldAssociate Professor103,4300103,430
McAuley, ChristinaDirector, Career Services-Law85,56617,529103,095
Parkes, DaleSenior Lecturer100,5712,379102,950
Gardner, WendyAssociate Professor97,8685,063102,931
Tucker, AmyOL Faculty Member101,1821,742102,924
Henderson, DianSenior Lecturer99,5533,207102,760
Crespin-Mueller, DorysDirector, Institutional Planning & Analysis96,9325,551102,483
Harrison, MichelleInstructional Designer97,9614,172102,133
O'Fee, JohnLimited Term Lecturer99,8732,160102,033
Hu, JuminAssociate Professor98,6392,956101,596
Taylor, MonaLecturer88,99412,589101,583
Reeves, ScottWomen's Basketball Coach80,29921,231101,530
Iles, LawrenceInstructional Support II100,571841101,411
Simpson, PaulLecturer100,1001,212101,312
Lemphers, MichaelSenior Lecturer96,3724,889101,261
Bennett, LloydAssociate Professor98,7742,400101,174
Lum, KenOL Faculty Member100,9990100,999
Cook, DerekLecturer100,463410100,873
Carson, NancySenior Lecturer100,72778100,806
Gamracy, KarenDirector, Advancement95,7934,987100,780
Collins, WilliamLecturer90,30310,417100,720
Grimm, ChadWomen's Volleyball Coach77,42723,213100,640
Baldwin, LynAssociate Professor96,9233,690100,614
Langlois, SarahAssociate Director, Program Delivery91,6258,881100,507
Cheeptham, NaowaratAssociate Professor97,8682,500100,369
James, CindyInstructional Support II95,8554,386100,240
Seibel, LanaLecturer93,3656,801100,166
Read, JenniferDirector, Marketing & Communication - OL96,9323,120100,052
Dominik, AnnetteAssistant Professor97,0312,93799,968
Senthe, ShanthiAssistant Professor99,53642999,965
Kampman, JacquelineLecturer95,4984,40199,899
Munro, RobertDirector Supply Chain Management98,4491,32599,774
Southin, NancyAssistant Professor94,1775,41099,587
Rollans, RichardSenior Lecturer97,8681,46399,332
Kipnis, WendySenior Lecturer94,3024,90099,201
Stefan, AdrianaSenior Lecturer99,045099,045
Hirowatari, LyleLecturer96,8972,08298,979
Fischer, GiuseppinaLecturer95,9762,92898,904
Hoot, TracyLecturer91,0677,75698,823
Sheets, DavidLecturer97,86978698,656
Kreissl, LauraAssociate Professor98,547098,547
Kimmel, RandallAssistant Professor95,4992,93598,434
Baker, AnneLecturer97,74867898,427
Hannaford, MarionAssociate Registrar93,5274,54098,067
Howe, EdwardAssistant Professor89,4668,35597,821
Cole, WesleyDirector, Network & Tech Services95,6442,07197,716
Brandoli, AlanSenior Lecturer97,712097,712
Krauza, WendySenior Lecturer97,712097,712
Forseille, SusanInstructional Support I89,0848,60697,689
Miszkurka, WaldemarAssociate Director, Financial Reporting92,6904,88997,579
Palechuk, TerryLecturer90,3037,19097,493
Ross, KarenSenior Lecturer93,1714,25497,425
Wallin, MarkAssociate Professor93,4473,86297,309
Cinel, BrunoAssociate Professor95,0092,11197,120
McKimmon, PeggySenior Lecturer91,3145,63196,944
Lauder, JeanLecturer90,1466,71896,864
Horton, JaneLecturer94,8741,96196,835
Sullivan, AndreaLecturer92,5733,88096,454
Paetkau, MarkSenior Lecturer95,2631,11796,380
Prescott, WalterLecturer90,1466,21496,360
El Miligi, HaythamAssistant Professor90,3035,85996,162
Ross, StevenLecturer91,1514,94596,096
Nichol, RobinAssistant Professor93,2102,81396,023
Cederlof, ChristinaSenior Lecturer91,9524,07096,021
Noyes, HeatherLecturer95,00894395,952
Congdon, DwayneLecturer90,1465,67495,820
Barrie, KevinLecturer94,5561,06795,624
Doiron, KyleLecturer95,396095,396
Urban, JoannaLecturer91,1254,07595,200
Bepple, NancyInstructional Support I89,4665,70795,173
Manfield, RobinaLecturer91,2583,62594,883
St John-Stark, AnneAssistant Professor90,7993,99094,789
Miggins, CareyManager, Program Delivery91,7003,06294,762
Gaynor, KatherineLibrarian I90,3034,32594,628
Smith, BrendaLibrarian I91,5013,05894,559
Mueller, LindaLecturer94,01552994,544
Chomitz, JudithLecturer89,0885,34294,431
Finch, MichaelLecturer94,359094,359
Underwood, RandyLecturer90,1533,98794,140
Church, L. AlexandraLecturer90,3033,82894,131
Robinson, CliffCounsellor II90,0464,06294,108
Gu, JianzhongLecturer90,3033,78994,092
Taylor, ColinLecturer93,15787994,036
Pyne, DerekAssociate Professor91,5682,46494,032
Hall-Patch, CatherineLecturer90,1533,75793,910
Marshall, MalindaLecturer92,8241,02993,853
Fitzpatrick, MarvynLecturer90,3033,52693,829
Duerden, JanetLecturer89,4664,29993,765
Higgins, RobertAssistant Professor90,3033,42993,732
Rahman, MusfiqAssistant Professor92,2551,46793,723
Park, AndrewAssistant Professor90,3033,41493,717
Welch, TroyLecturer90,1463,56193,707
Hays, CharlesAssistant Professor91,5282,06293,590
Idzikowski, AndrzejSenior Lecturer93,569093,569
Chauvette, AmeliaLecturer90,3033,20093,503
Haggarty, PennyLibrarian I90,1463,31393,459
Morong, MarylinInstructional Support II89,6333,62193,254
Stoddard, AliceLecturer93,231093,231
Hennelly, PatrickMen's Volleyball Coach78,37114,83893,208
Duquette, ChristinaDirector, Internal Audit85,7867,36593,151
Butorac, MarkOL Faculty Member93,00210893,110
Reid, RobinAssistant Professor90,1462,88793,033
Hunt, GaryAssistant Professor89,4573,34692,803
Lassi, AllanLecturer90,1932,59192,784
Purdy, SusanSenior Lecturer89,4263,25892,684
Fortier, NormandSenior Lecturer92,05158192,632
Villeneuve, EricLecturer90,3032,30592,608
Anderson, DeborahLecturer91,4291,17292,601
Barringer, PatrickLecturer90,3032,28892,591
Lake, LisaInstructional Support I75,76416,75092,514
Goddard, JayLecturer90,3032,13892,441
McWade, DeborahSenior Lecturer92,380092,380
Eccleston, WesleySenior Lecturer91,95941492,374
Taylor, S. RichardSenior Lecturer92,151092,151
Boucher, DevonLecturer89,4662,68692,151
Perry, CarletonLecturer89,6182,51192,129
Shields, MichaelLecturer90,0242,05592,079
Walker, CLecturer87,2734,78992,063
Funk, MichelleLecturer89,9632,10092,063
Weisgerber, DeniseLecturer89,4662,58792,053
Oke, MarionCo-op Education Coordinator88,5643,46692,030
Brim, ConnieAssistant Professor90,1131,87591,987
Wrigley, JohnLecturer90,1461,83691,982
Atkins, TerrylLecturer89,4662,45091,916
Ward, BrianLecturer90,1461,63591,781
Campbell, BruceLecturer90,1531,61791,770
Brown, JasonLecturer90,3031,33491,637
Thompson, AnthonyAssistant Professor89,4662,14791,613
Moshenko, KimberlyLecturer89,4662,07291,537
Naqvi, KimberleyLecturer88,9632,37191,335
Gorman, MichaelSenior Lecturer91,334091,334
O'Mahony, JoyceAssistant Professor89,4661,85091,316
Miles, StanleyAssociate Professor91,314091,314
Jordan, JefferyLecturer90,39176891,159
Looney, MichaelProgram Coordinator - Arts90,14696391,109
Rennie, ElizabethLibrarian I89,4661,52990,995
Munk, SharonCounsellor I88,6292,24290,871
Bouthillier, BrianLecturer90,30352990,832
Scollon, KevinLecturer90,30351590,818
Waldichuk, ThomasAssistant Professor89,4661,35190,816
Blackstock, SheilaAssociate Professor89,2361,49090,727
Burgess, KimAssistant Professor90,22045090,671
Bearman, BarbaraLecturer89,59692490,520
Dabner, JasonLecturer90,30316790,470
Salvatore, JohnLecturer89,46695790,423
Friedman, ThomasAssistant Professor90,366090,366
Hutchings, KarlAssistant Professor90,303090,303
Soberlak, PeterLecturer90,303090,303
Moss, RandallLecturer90,303090,303
Pawliuk, NicholasLecturer90,303090,303
Tinsley, HughLecturer90,275090,275
Tapley, RobinAssistant Professor90,146090,146
Cassar Torreggiani, KimDirector of Development76,07314,02890,101
Bermiller, JasonLecturer89,56640089,966
McKay, SusanLecturer89,00394689,949
Hneeda, AllanLecturer88,6691,20089,869
Tsui, ErnestLecturer89,46627689,742
Fuller, TroyDirector of Research and Graduate Studies87,6972,03289,729
Pypker, ThomasAssistant Professor83,5146,20489,718
Belliveau, JolantaManager Accounting - Revenue77,04712,58189,629
Phillips, ErnestLecturer89,506089,506
Later, GenevieveAssistant Professor89,466089,466
Robinson, LesleyLecturer89,466089,466
Kolaric, GiselleLecturer89,466089,466
Ellis, DouglasLecturer89,466089,466
Littley, EricLecturer87,3072,11589,421
Walters, SallyOL Faculty Member88,49091489,404
Igwe, BernardLecturer89,187089,187
Cloutier, NaomiAssociate Director, Curriculum Services76,42212,74089,161
Chan, JanineLecturer86,6652,37589,040
Hill, DavidAssociate Professor81,7357,26889,002
La Rose, YaelAssociate Director, Academic Planning & Projects81,7067,24788,953
Caton, KelleeAssociate Professor83,2055,72188,926
Shannon, HeatherLecturer84,8164,04688,862
Sansome, MichaelLecturer88,846088,846
Smoczynski, PeterLecturer88,826088,826
Armour, CeliaLecturer88,826088,826
Bellamy, LorneLecturer88,826088,826
Holmes, VictoriaAssistant Professor87,6391,08388,722
Clark, PaulLecturer84,7204,00088,720
Cook, KerryLecturer88,662088,662
Simon, KarenLecturer88,629088,629
Huber, DeborahLecturer88,626088,626
Wood, JoelAssistant Professor86,1152,51088,625
Blackstock, SheilaLecturer83,8594,60188,460
Sutton, JohnLecturer87,55687088,426
Smith, MaureenOL Faculty Member87,41592388,337
West, JulianaAssistant Professor88,12910488,234
Shang, Jingzhi (Joyce)Assistant Professor85,9582,22288,180
Verwey, HeidiLecturer86,1151,97388,088
Steiger, JaneLecturer87,844087,844
Purcell, MichaelLibrarian I84,8512,65287,502
Walker, CandaceLecturer82,2185,22787,445
Reimer, ElizabethAssistant Professor87,272087,272
Kroeger, ErnestAssociate Professor81,8475,30187,148
Tamblyn, KimberlyLecturer84,9932,14487,137
Sanders, TanyaLecturer80,5456,33686,882
Dorogi, DanielLecturer86,716086,716
Bourassa, EmmaLecturer82,9743,73186,705
Cooke, LisaAssistant Professor80,7275,91286,639
Jenkins, BruceLecturer85,0241,54086,564
Neufeld, CliffVP, Admin & Finance (Retired)86,197086,197
Jyrkkanen, StaceyManager, Health and Safety83,5732,24185,813
Lochhead, RoyLecturer85,725085,725
Feldberg, SuzanneLecturer84,18754984,736
Dobson, JosephSenior Lecturer80,3244,19684,520
Myers, CharleneManager, University Governance80,8633,57184,434
Bunney, GaryProgram Review Officer83,892083,892
Foucault, ColleenLecturer83,719083,719
Reudink, MatthewAssociate Professor82,6351,06683,701
Alger, ConnieLecturer83,374083,374
Campbell, CraigLecturer77,2126,13783,350
Waters, NicolaAssociate Professor78,1005,16683,266
Cadre, CaraLecturer76,6666,55383,219
Sorensen, JacquelineLecturer77,7195,37083,089
Daykin, SusanLecturer80,0802,99383,073
Warnock, KellyInstructional Designer79,8663,09682,961
Murphy, JenniferLecturer81,7351,08282,817
McCreight, RhondaCoordinator, Nursing Programs79,1683,61582,783
Uppal, AniljitBudget Officer81,3581,20182,559
Daly, BryanAcademic Director, OL77,4964,17381,669
Anderson, LucilleLecturer81,588081,588
Burley, HughManager Information Security77,5353,79881,333
Laird, DarrellLecturer81,330081,330
Watson, SheriLecturer79,5761,63981,215
Ng, FranziskaLecturer80,46547880,943
Morris, KimberleyLecturer76,9203,85580,775
Bentham, DonnaLecturer80,00552080,525
Magdolen, DusanDirector of Development77,0873,25980,346
Lyster, TaraLecturer77,3952,94780,343
Bissonnette, DanielLecturer80,00131380,314
Jeyapal, DaphneAssistant Professor80,251080,251
Pappas, EvangelitsaLecturer80,001080,001
Bruce, VickiLecturer77,1532,64579,798
Down, GordonManager, Student Awards & Financial Support77,6092,15579,764
Ellison, AmandaHuman Resources Consultant78,66195379,614
Graham, SarahAssistant Registrar, Admissions78,66592379,589
Burkholder, DavidManager, Learning & Communication Systems76,3643,06279,426
McIntyre, DanaLecturer79,182079,182
Mohr, ChristinaLecturer76,8811,87278,753
Archer, PaulManager, HR Services76,2072,44278,648
Weremczuk, GeorgeLecturer75,0113,61778,628
Gray, EricaLecturer77,87567078,545
Bell, WilsonAssistant Professor77,64585278,497
Jacklin, VirginiaOL Faculty Member77,78564178,426
Zhang, YayingAssistant Professor77,2821,12778,409
Harms, CliftonSenior IT Analyst76,5961,19077,786
Crawford, IlaSenior Lecturer76,4481,30077,748
Martin, AngelaAssistant Dean77,4235077,473
Smyrl, ShannonLecturer77,435077,435
Carter, DavidLecturer77,367077,367
Budnikas, MarjorieAssistant Registrar, Audit & Graduation75,2301,97577,205
O'Byrne, ThomasMechanical Systems Supervisor76,33886477,202
Wiens, KarenManager, IT Client Services76,02190976,931
McDonald, BlairLecturer76,808076,808
Reed, TheronHuman Resource Consultant, Disabilities & Benefits75,7161,08676,802
Scarff, SandraHuman Resources Consultant76,453076,453
Hanlon, RobertLecturer75,34786076,208
Denis, LisaDirector of Development75,57055376,124
Pawliuk, TanyaLecturer75,65323775,890

Frequently Asked Questions

I can’t find the person I’m looking for on this list. Why is that?

This list only covers employees at TRU who earned more than $75,000 in the 2015 fiscal year, which ran from April 1, 2015 to March 31, 2016. If you can’t find who you’re looking for, they either earned less than $75,000 or are included in another list, such as the Suppliers of Goods and Services report.

Why are there people on this list who didn’t work at TRU last year?

According to TRU, if someone earned more than $75,000 in wages and/or severance, they would appear on this list. Those only receiving pensions do not appear on this list.

What explains some of the larger travel expenses?

According to TRU, expenses included might include travel (related to research and conferences or recruiting), other travel expenses (meals, accommodation, conference fees), entertaining business prospects and international delegates and moving expenses.

Why does TRU provide this information?

TRU is required to report this information under the Financial Information Act for employees earning $75,000 or more.

Download original data: CSV format

Related: Who earned $75,000 or more at TRU in 2014-15?

Related

Leave a Reply