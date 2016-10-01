Who earned $75,000 or more at TRU in 2015-16?

Who are TRU’s top earners? What did your prof make last year? How much does the president make? Use the search form below to search for a name or position. You can also sort the list by clicking on the columns below.
Questions? See the FAQ below.
|Name
|Position
|Remuneration
|Expenses
|Total
|Airini
|Dean, Faculty of Human, Social, and Educational Development
|188,715
|113,998
|302,713
|Morse, Bradford
|Dean, Faculty of Law
|199,453
|65,276
|264,729
|Anderson, Rob
|Lecturer
|233,124
|3,321
|236,445
|Chadwick, Baihua
|AVP, International Global Operations
|152,699
|81,155
|233,855
|Shaver, Alan
|President & Vice-Chancellor
|201,478
|28,201
|229,679
|Lakes, Ronald
|OL Faculty Member
|228,128
|40
|228,168
|Ravi, Siva Prasad
|Associate Professor
|201,074
|14,605
|215,679
|Milovick, Matthew
|VP, Admin & Finance
|199,059
|15,664
|214,723
|Scheck, Ulrich
|Full Professor
|194,858
|7,719
|202,577
|Scherf, Kathleen
|Full Professor
|146,889
|52,237
|199,126
|Murnaghan, Donna
|Dean, School of Nursing
|157,653
|33,404
|191,057
|Whitmore, Keith
|OL Faculty Member
|182,982
|716
|183,698
|Seguin, Christopher
|VP, Advancement
|146,391
|35,140
|181,531
|Tarzwell, Gordon
|Vice Provost, Open Learning
|167,863
|10,697
|178,560
|Langill, Lindsay
|Dean, School of Trades & Technology
|133,853
|44,026
|177,879
|Sparks, John
|General Counsel
|140,490
|34,406
|174,897
|Stanley, Donald
|OL Faculty Member
|174,774
|0
|174,774
|Sutherland, Katherine
|Associate Professor
|153,727
|16,570
|170,296
|Haverila, Matti
|Full Professor
|165,729
|2,818
|168,547
|Penny Light, Tracy
|Executive Director - Centre for SE & LI
|127,441
|40,365
|167,806
|Garrett-Petts, William
|AVP, Research & Graduate Studies
|149,847
|14,477
|164,324
|Matthews, Leslie
|Associate Professor
|157,497
|6,692
|164,189
|Gill, Avninder
|Associate Professor
|159,432
|4,096
|163,529
|Dickinson, Thomas
|Dean, Faculty of Science
|151,357
|12,000
|163,357
|Gaisford, James
|Dean, Faculty of Arts
|162,689
|0
|162,689
|Scheffel, David
|Full Professor
|115,140
|47,401
|162,541
|Jap, Warveni
|Senior Lecturer
|141,231
|20,519
|161,749
|Mathenia, Brenda
|University Librarian
|140,523
|20,554
|161,078
|Gnanasihamany, Marie
|AVP, Marketing & Communication
|157,810
|2,509
|160,319
|Sanders, Ray
|Director Campus WL
|142,547
|17,400
|159,947
|Neufeld, Patricia
|Full Professor
|148,674
|10,317
|158,990
|Feng, ZiPing
|Director - International Marketing
|92,252
|64,832
|157,084
|MacKay, Brian
|Chief Information Officer
|145,991
|10,082
|156,074
|McCormick, Roderick
|Full Professor
|153,056
|1,265
|154,321
|Bovis-Cnossen, Christine
|Provost & VP Academic
|113,820
|40,182
|154,002
|Jones, Craig
|Full Professor
|152,685
|824
|153,509
|Manhas, Jaspal
|AVP, Finance
|147,583
|5,894
|153,477
|Powers, Denis
|AVP, HR and Planning
|147,583
|2,733
|150,315
|Heshka, Jonathan
|Associate Dean, Faculty of Law
|138,993
|11,008
|150,001
|Neudorf, Lorne
|Assistant Professor
|136,929
|12,544
|149,473
|Henry, Michael
|Dean, School of Business
|120,564
|27,828
|148,392
|Peatt, Lawrence
|Director, Administration & CFO Global Operations
|105,285
|41,647
|146,932
|Acreman, Dennis
|Associate Dean, Faculty of Science
|128,794
|18,073
|146,867
|Michel, Paul
|Executive Director, Aboriginal Education
|125,924
|19,502
|145,426
|Reed, J. Norman
|Associate Professor
|142,462
|2,497
|144,959
|Fergus, Andrew
|Assistant Professor
|141,597
|1,303
|142,900
|Olson, Dennis
|Full Professor
|140,606
|1,952
|142,558
|Hood, Robert
|Dean, School of Tourism
|133,659
|8,822
|142,481
|Vermeulen, Sandra
|Associate Dean, Arts
|129,647
|11,383
|141,031
|Oppong, Richard
|Assistant Professor
|133,511
|7,146
|140,656
|Hebert, Percy
|OL Faculty Member
|139,679
|0
|139,679
|Ng, Alex
|Associate Professor
|137,258
|2,006
|139,264
|Adam, Christine
|Dean of Students
|126,087
|12,239
|138,325
|Petri, Donna
|Associate Dean, Nursing - OL
|127,484
|10,445
|137,929
|Dewan, Abul
|Associate Professor
|128,294
|8,792
|137,085
|Hemmings, Mary
|Librarian III
|128,977
|7,914
|136,891
|Fraser, Lauchlan
|Full Professor
|115,251
|21,230
|136,481
|Richins, Harold
|Full Professor
|132,647
|1,896
|134,543
|Van Wagoner, Nancy
|Full Professor
|132,491
|2,047
|134,537
|Cox, Raymond
|Full Professor
|124,131
|10,273
|134,403
|Bluhm, Michael
|AVP Strategic Enrolment & Registrar
|95,674
|38,626
|134,300
|Lien, Che-Hui
|Associate Professor
|123,153
|10,118
|133,271
|DeVries, Irwin
|Associate Vice President, Open Learning
|118,482
|14,777
|133,260
|Mehta, Michael
|Full Professor
|132,491
|0
|132,491
|Thompson, Daniel
|Associate Dean, SOBE
|128,616
|3,601
|132,217
|Peachey, Valerie
|Director, Delivery, OL
|108,165
|22,879
|131,044
|Sykes, Catherine
|Assistant Professor
|125,082
|5,318
|130,400
|Poirier, Donald
|Director, Strategic Partnershp - Senior
|94,908
|34,978
|129,886
|Yu, Qinglin
|Full Professor
|115,065
|14,806
|129,871
|Kanne, Kearnon
|OL Faculty Member
|129,822
|0
|129,822
|Cloutier, Kenneth
|Associate Professor
|115,920
|13,874
|129,794
|Dhand, Ruby
|Assistant Professor
|119,520
|9,347
|128,867
|Read, Glenn
|Director, Ancillary Services
|112,154
|15,857
|128,011
|Bell, Anthony
|Senior Lecturer
|126,041
|1,003
|127,044
|Thompson, Brenda
|Associate Dean, Arts
|110,322
|16,536
|126,857
|Mills, Laurain
|OL Faculty Member
|125,877
|0
|125,877
|Dumouchel, Evangelia
|Director, Global Engagement
|107,564
|16,819
|124,383
|Desjardins, Ivan
|Senior Lecturer
|122,634
|1,749
|124,383
|Lawrence, Donald
|Full Professor
|114,984
|8,831
|123,815
|Rey-Bilbey, Marie-Christine
|Senior Lecturer
|122,540
|448
|122,988
|MacKay, Mairi
|Associate Professor
|118,683
|3,769
|122,452
|Clark, Scott
|Men's Basketball Coach
|90,906
|31,457
|122,363
|Warren, Bernard
|OL Faculty Member
|122,188
|0
|122,188
|Mahbobi, Mohammad
|Senior Lecturer
|111,643
|10,391
|122,034
|Tawhid, Mohamed
|Assistant Professor
|113,070
|8,816
|121,886
|Asuchak, Warren
|Director, Facilities
|116,559
|5,229
|121,788
|Erogul, Murat
|Associate Professor
|119,806
|1,700
|121,506
|Lawton, Deborah
|Senior Lecturer
|116,356
|4,500
|120,856
|Johnson, George
|Full Professor
|117,633
|2,899
|120,532
|Abdullah, Mohd
|Lecturer
|105,874
|14,406
|120,279
|Read, W. Shawn
|Instructional Support I
|97,032
|22,875
|119,907
|Brewster, Richard
|Full Professor
|115,140
|4,695
|119,835
|Olynyk, Kenneth
|Director, Athletics & Recreation
|101,363
|18,458
|119,821
|Phillips, Larry
|Director, Human Resources
|114,679
|4,880
|119,559
|Buis, Douglas
|Associate Professor
|119,284
|0
|119,284
|Haag, Thomas
|Lecturer
|115,348
|3,345
|118,693
|Babcock, Lloyd
|Lecturer
|113,291
|5,258
|118,548
|Martin, Victoria
|Director, MBA Program
|78,508
|39,968
|118,476
|Dagne, Teshager
|Assistant Professor
|109,803
|8,524
|118,326
|O'Neil, Kevin
|Senior Lecturer
|117,951
|273
|118,224
|Promislow, Janna
|Associate Professor
|115,582
|2,617
|118,199
|Nicholson, Mervin
|Full Professor
|115,140
|2,948
|118,089
|Baugh, Laurie
|Full Professor
|114,984
|3,010
|117,994
|Templeman, Elizabeth
|Instructional Support I
|112,626
|5,210
|117,836
|Tsigaris, Peter
|Full Professor
|117,551
|205
|117,756
|Ahmed, Faheem
|Associate Professor
|102,744
|14,667
|117,411
|Latif, Ehsan
|Associate Professor
|106,727
|10,555
|117,282
|Dorval, Thomas
|Senior Lecturer
|110,850
|6,344
|117,194
|Mann, Scott
|Senior Lecturer
|108,895
|7,880
|116,774
|Kamphuis, Charis
|Assistant Professor
|114,118
|2,079
|116,197
|Duncan, Susan
|Full Professor
|110,477
|5,568
|116,046
|Poeschek, Peter
|Lecturer
|114,736
|1,122
|115,858
|Van Hamme, Jonathan
|Associate Professor
|105,235
|10,546
|115,780
|Donkor, Kingsley
|Associate Professor
|110,477
|5,211
|115,689
|Sanchez-Flores, Monica
|Assistant Professor
|110,893
|4,708
|115,601
|Murphy, Peter
|Full Professor
|114,193
|1,350
|115,543
|Hall, Margaret
|Associate Professor
|108,013
|7,282
|115,295
|Hunt, Christopher
|Assistant Professor
|115,273
|0
|115,273
|Tabata, Leslie
|Director, Capital Projects
|112,842
|2,426
|115,267
|Heise, Brian
|Associate Professor
|110,634
|4,265
|114,899
|Franzen, Larry
|Lecturer
|113,519
|1,135
|114,655
|Lee, Mahnhoon
|Associate Professor
|114,466
|106
|114,572
|Mahara, Mary
|Associate Professor
|110,477
|3,945
|114,423
|McLaughlin, Duncan
|Associate Professor
|112,758
|1,220
|113,979
|Rahman, Hafizur
|Associate Professor
|112,143
|1,729
|113,872
|Hull, John
|Associate Professor
|108,840
|4,856
|113,696
|Evans, Mark
|Lecturer
|110,424
|3,133
|113,557
|Ramirez, Gloria
|Associate Professor
|100,726
|12,633
|113,359
|Maikapar, Lucas
|Associate Director, International Marketing
|90,565
|22,412
|112,977
|Barragan, Salvador
|Assistant Professor
|112,084
|300
|112,384
|Ratsoy, Virginia
|Associate Professor
|110,477
|1,802
|112,280
|Brewer, Sharon
|Associate Professor
|110,634
|1,572
|112,206
|Loveday, Lloyd
|Director, Strategic Partnership
|90,565
|21,425
|111,990
|Hossain, Belayet
|Associate Professor
|109,487
|2,249
|111,737
|Larsen, Karl
|Full Professor
|107,156
|4,389
|111,544
|Simpson, Ken
|Associate Professor
|110,634
|907
|111,541
|Gosselin, Louis
|Full Professor
|109,797
|1,597
|111,394
|Laflamme, Yvette
|Director, Financial Planning & Budget
|106,751
|4,594
|111,345
|Duff, Angus
|Assistant Professor
|104,904
|6,372
|111,276
|Flood, Nancy
|Lecturer
|109,486
|1,669
|111,154
|Mohiuddin, Muhammad
|Assistant Professor
|103,510
|7,560
|111,070
|Moyls, Peter
|Senior Lecturer
|110,108
|774
|110,882
|Blackford, Scott
|Legal Counsel II
|102,827
|7,885
|110,712
|Tomkins, David
|Senior Lecturer
|110,634
|0
|110,634
|Crofoot, Robert
|Associate Professor
|110,634
|0
|110,634
|Lauriente, Katherine
|Counsellor I
|110,616
|0
|110,616
|Leier, Eileen
|Associate Professor
|110,076
|526
|110,602
|Mora-Diez, Nelaine
|Full Professor
|105,335
|5,226
|110,561
|Kwiatkowska, Bogumila
|Associate Professor
|107,748
|2,790
|110,538
|Rosvick, Joanne
|Associate Professor
|110,477
|0
|110,477
|Stewart-Patterson, Iain
|Senior Lecturer
|103,443
|7,028
|110,471
|Kirkey, Bernie
|Senior Lecturer
|110,467
|0
|110,467
|Kalynka, Darlene
|Associate Professor
|108,960
|1,469
|110,429
|Karakatsoulis, John
|Assistant Professor
|104,190
|6,187
|110,377
|Lettinga, Marten
|Lecturer
|106,001
|4,033
|110,035
|Babinchuk, Wayne
|Senior Lecturer
|109,797
|100
|109,897
|Learie, Sharman
|Lecturer
|90,303
|19,558
|109,861
|Lamb, Laura
|Associate Professor
|98,080
|11,766
|109,846
|Annear, Robert
|Associate Registrar, Enrolment Services
|100,273
|9,566
|109,840
|Walton, Patrick
|Full Professor
|109,707
|0
|109,707
|Terwiel, Anne
|Lecturer
|97,892
|11,769
|109,661
|Jakubec, Melissa
|Instructional Support II
|103,119
|6,494
|109,613
|Singular, Wayne
|Lecturer
|104,060
|5,438
|109,498
|Montoya, Christopher
|Senior Lecturer
|100,571
|8,883
|109,454
|McKenzie, Wendy
|Senior Lecturer
|99,890
|9,310
|109,201
|Church, John
|Associate Professor
|100,472
|8,626
|109,097
|Garson, Kyra
|Instructional Support I
|92,803
|16,268
|109,071
|Viaud, Gilles
|Associate Professor
|108,354
|692
|109,046
|Smith, Lincoln
|Director of Research Partnerships & Enterprise Creation
|108,092
|769
|108,861
|Moses, Ernest
|Associate Professor
|106,021
|2,803
|108,824
|McGuinness, Sean
|Associate Professor
|106,072
|2,307
|108,379
|Lamb, Brian
|Director, Innovation OL
|98,606
|9,458
|108,064
|Bangma, Hank
|Senior Lecturer
|106,118
|1,938
|108,057
|Ford, Laura
|Lecturer
|107,191
|450
|107,641
|Goy, Jacquetta
|Director, Risk Management Services
|105,442
|2,007
|107,449
|Jones, Joanne
|Senior Lecturer
|106,740
|706
|107,446
|Fehr, Florriann
|Assistant Professor
|106,072
|1,274
|107,346
|Robertson, Jeanette
|Associate Professor
|101,724
|5,502
|107,226
|Old, Martin
|Lecturer
|106,280
|800
|107,080
|Lussier, Krista
|Senior Lecturer
|100,164
|6,785
|106,949
|Grainger, Michael
|Sessional Lecturer
|87,558
|19,334
|106,892
|Gudjonson, James
|Director, Environmnt & Sustainablty
|101,414
|5,388
|106,803
|Diab, Robert
|Assistant Professor
|102,388
|4,249
|106,637
|Ross Friedman, Cynthia
|Full Professor
|104,498
|1,878
|106,375
|Doan, Laura
|Assistant Professor
|100,960
|5,316
|106,276
|Kading, Terrance
|Associate Professor
|105,915
|0
|105,915
|Paul, Satwinder
|PTIC
|94,962
|10,878
|105,840
|Hofmann, Karen
|Associate Professor
|104,671
|1,164
|105,835
|Mirza, Rocky
|OL Faculty Member
|103,400
|2,319
|105,719
|Piwowar, Cindy
|Lecturer
|96,136
|9,523
|105,658
|Densky, Karen
|Senior Lecturer
|102,592
|2,794
|105,386
|Rankin, Micah
|Assistant Professor
|101,201
|4,148
|105,349
|Stokes, Jacqueline
|Assistant Professor
|104,684
|571
|105,254
|Wihak, Christine
|Director, PLAR
|94,956
|10,123
|105,079
|Anderson, Renee
|Senior Lecturer
|102,142
|2,426
|104,567
|McGivern, Ronald
|Lecturer
|101,828
|2,640
|104,468
|Hulko, Wendy
|Associate Professor
|101,751
|2,658
|104,410
|Handford, Catherine
|Assistant Professor
|98,859
|5,517
|104,376
|Roodal Persad, Veda
|OL Faculty Member
|102,101
|2,255
|104,356
|Woloszyn, Michael
|Assistant Professor
|101,832
|2,502
|104,334
|Webster, Reid
|Assistant Professor
|104,306
|0
|104,306
|Petersen, Christine
|Lecturer
|97,868
|6,405
|104,273
|Farough, Dawn
|Assistant Professor
|97,810
|6,037
|103,848
|Rees, Carol
|Associate Professor
|96,789
|6,891
|103,679
|Schabus, Nicole
|Assistant Professor
|102,231
|1,259
|103,490
|Nelson, Donald
|Associate Professor
|103,430
|0
|103,430
|McAuley, Christina
|Director, Career Services-Law
|85,566
|17,529
|103,095
|Parkes, Dale
|Senior Lecturer
|100,571
|2,379
|102,950
|Gardner, Wendy
|Associate Professor
|97,868
|5,063
|102,931
|Tucker, Amy
|OL Faculty Member
|101,182
|1,742
|102,924
|Henderson, Dian
|Senior Lecturer
|99,553
|3,207
|102,760
|Crespin-Mueller, Dorys
|Director, Institutional Planning & Analysis
|96,932
|5,551
|102,483
|Harrison, Michelle
|Instructional Designer
|97,961
|4,172
|102,133
|O'Fee, John
|Limited Term Lecturer
|99,873
|2,160
|102,033
|Hu, Jumin
|Associate Professor
|98,639
|2,956
|101,596
|Taylor, Mona
|Lecturer
|88,994
|12,589
|101,583
|Reeves, Scott
|Women's Basketball Coach
|80,299
|21,231
|101,530
|Iles, Lawrence
|Instructional Support II
|100,571
|841
|101,411
|Simpson, Paul
|Lecturer
|100,100
|1,212
|101,312
|Lemphers, Michael
|Senior Lecturer
|96,372
|4,889
|101,261
|Bennett, Lloyd
|Associate Professor
|98,774
|2,400
|101,174
|Lum, Ken
|OL Faculty Member
|100,999
|0
|100,999
|Cook, Derek
|Lecturer
|100,463
|410
|100,873
|Carson, Nancy
|Senior Lecturer
|100,727
|78
|100,806
|Gamracy, Karen
|Director, Advancement
|95,793
|4,987
|100,780
|Collins, William
|Lecturer
|90,303
|10,417
|100,720
|Grimm, Chad
|Women's Volleyball Coach
|77,427
|23,213
|100,640
|Baldwin, Lyn
|Associate Professor
|96,923
|3,690
|100,614
|Langlois, Sarah
|Associate Director, Program Delivery
|91,625
|8,881
|100,507
|Cheeptham, Naowarat
|Associate Professor
|97,868
|2,500
|100,369
|James, Cindy
|Instructional Support II
|95,855
|4,386
|100,240
|Seibel, Lana
|Lecturer
|93,365
|6,801
|100,166
|Read, Jennifer
|Director, Marketing & Communication - OL
|96,932
|3,120
|100,052
|Dominik, Annette
|Assistant Professor
|97,031
|2,937
|99,968
|Senthe, Shanthi
|Assistant Professor
|99,536
|429
|99,965
|Kampman, Jacqueline
|Lecturer
|95,498
|4,401
|99,899
|Munro, Robert
|Director Supply Chain Management
|98,449
|1,325
|99,774
|Southin, Nancy
|Assistant Professor
|94,177
|5,410
|99,587
|Rollans, Richard
|Senior Lecturer
|97,868
|1,463
|99,332
|Kipnis, Wendy
|Senior Lecturer
|94,302
|4,900
|99,201
|Stefan, Adriana
|Senior Lecturer
|99,045
|0
|99,045
|Hirowatari, Lyle
|Lecturer
|96,897
|2,082
|98,979
|Fischer, Giuseppina
|Lecturer
|95,976
|2,928
|98,904
|Hoot, Tracy
|Lecturer
|91,067
|7,756
|98,823
|Sheets, David
|Lecturer
|97,869
|786
|98,656
|Kreissl, Laura
|Associate Professor
|98,547
|0
|98,547
|Kimmel, Randall
|Assistant Professor
|95,499
|2,935
|98,434
|Baker, Anne
|Lecturer
|97,748
|678
|98,427
|Hannaford, Marion
|Associate Registrar
|93,527
|4,540
|98,067
|Howe, Edward
|Assistant Professor
|89,466
|8,355
|97,821
|Cole, Wesley
|Director, Network & Tech Services
|95,644
|2,071
|97,716
|Brandoli, Alan
|Senior Lecturer
|97,712
|0
|97,712
|Krauza, Wendy
|Senior Lecturer
|97,712
|0
|97,712
|Forseille, Susan
|Instructional Support I
|89,084
|8,606
|97,689
|Miszkurka, Waldemar
|Associate Director, Financial Reporting
|92,690
|4,889
|97,579
|Palechuk, Terry
|Lecturer
|90,303
|7,190
|97,493
|Ross, Karen
|Senior Lecturer
|93,171
|4,254
|97,425
|Wallin, Mark
|Associate Professor
|93,447
|3,862
|97,309
|Cinel, Bruno
|Associate Professor
|95,009
|2,111
|97,120
|McKimmon, Peggy
|Senior Lecturer
|91,314
|5,631
|96,944
|Lauder, Jean
|Lecturer
|90,146
|6,718
|96,864
|Horton, Jane
|Lecturer
|94,874
|1,961
|96,835
|Sullivan, Andrea
|Lecturer
|92,573
|3,880
|96,454
|Paetkau, Mark
|Senior Lecturer
|95,263
|1,117
|96,380
|Prescott, Walter
|Lecturer
|90,146
|6,214
|96,360
|El Miligi, Haytham
|Assistant Professor
|90,303
|5,859
|96,162
|Ross, Steven
|Lecturer
|91,151
|4,945
|96,096
|Nichol, Robin
|Assistant Professor
|93,210
|2,813
|96,023
|Cederlof, Christina
|Senior Lecturer
|91,952
|4,070
|96,021
|Noyes, Heather
|Lecturer
|95,008
|943
|95,952
|Congdon, Dwayne
|Lecturer
|90,146
|5,674
|95,820
|Barrie, Kevin
|Lecturer
|94,556
|1,067
|95,624
|Doiron, Kyle
|Lecturer
|95,396
|0
|95,396
|Urban, Joanna
|Lecturer
|91,125
|4,075
|95,200
|Bepple, Nancy
|Instructional Support I
|89,466
|5,707
|95,173
|Manfield, Robina
|Lecturer
|91,258
|3,625
|94,883
|St John-Stark, Anne
|Assistant Professor
|90,799
|3,990
|94,789
|Miggins, Carey
|Manager, Program Delivery
|91,700
|3,062
|94,762
|Gaynor, Katherine
|Librarian I
|90,303
|4,325
|94,628
|Smith, Brenda
|Librarian I
|91,501
|3,058
|94,559
|Mueller, Linda
|Lecturer
|94,015
|529
|94,544
|Chomitz, Judith
|Lecturer
|89,088
|5,342
|94,431
|Finch, Michael
|Lecturer
|94,359
|0
|94,359
|Underwood, Randy
|Lecturer
|90,153
|3,987
|94,140
|Church, L. Alexandra
|Lecturer
|90,303
|3,828
|94,131
|Robinson, Cliff
|Counsellor II
|90,046
|4,062
|94,108
|Gu, Jianzhong
|Lecturer
|90,303
|3,789
|94,092
|Taylor, Colin
|Lecturer
|93,157
|879
|94,036
|Pyne, Derek
|Associate Professor
|91,568
|2,464
|94,032
|Hall-Patch, Catherine
|Lecturer
|90,153
|3,757
|93,910
|Marshall, Malinda
|Lecturer
|92,824
|1,029
|93,853
|Fitzpatrick, Marvyn
|Lecturer
|90,303
|3,526
|93,829
|Duerden, Janet
|Lecturer
|89,466
|4,299
|93,765
|Higgins, Robert
|Assistant Professor
|90,303
|3,429
|93,732
|Rahman, Musfiq
|Assistant Professor
|92,255
|1,467
|93,723
|Park, Andrew
|Assistant Professor
|90,303
|3,414
|93,717
|Welch, Troy
|Lecturer
|90,146
|3,561
|93,707
|Hays, Charles
|Assistant Professor
|91,528
|2,062
|93,590
|Idzikowski, Andrzej
|Senior Lecturer
|93,569
|0
|93,569
|Chauvette, Amelia
|Lecturer
|90,303
|3,200
|93,503
|Haggarty, Penny
|Librarian I
|90,146
|3,313
|93,459
|Morong, Marylin
|Instructional Support II
|89,633
|3,621
|93,254
|Stoddard, Alice
|Lecturer
|93,231
|0
|93,231
|Hennelly, Patrick
|Men's Volleyball Coach
|78,371
|14,838
|93,208
|Duquette, Christina
|Director, Internal Audit
|85,786
|7,365
|93,151
|Butorac, Mark
|OL Faculty Member
|93,002
|108
|93,110
|Reid, Robin
|Assistant Professor
|90,146
|2,887
|93,033
|Hunt, Gary
|Assistant Professor
|89,457
|3,346
|92,803
|Lassi, Allan
|Lecturer
|90,193
|2,591
|92,784
|Purdy, Susan
|Senior Lecturer
|89,426
|3,258
|92,684
|Fortier, Normand
|Senior Lecturer
|92,051
|581
|92,632
|Villeneuve, Eric
|Lecturer
|90,303
|2,305
|92,608
|Anderson, Deborah
|Lecturer
|91,429
|1,172
|92,601
|Barringer, Patrick
|Lecturer
|90,303
|2,288
|92,591
|Lake, Lisa
|Instructional Support I
|75,764
|16,750
|92,514
|Goddard, Jay
|Lecturer
|90,303
|2,138
|92,441
|McWade, Deborah
|Senior Lecturer
|92,380
|0
|92,380
|Eccleston, Wesley
|Senior Lecturer
|91,959
|414
|92,374
|Taylor, S. Richard
|Senior Lecturer
|92,151
|0
|92,151
|Boucher, Devon
|Lecturer
|89,466
|2,686
|92,151
|Perry, Carleton
|Lecturer
|89,618
|2,511
|92,129
|Shields, Michael
|Lecturer
|90,024
|2,055
|92,079
|Walker, C
|Lecturer
|87,273
|4,789
|92,063
|Funk, Michelle
|Lecturer
|89,963
|2,100
|92,063
|Weisgerber, Denise
|Lecturer
|89,466
|2,587
|92,053
|Oke, Marion
|Co-op Education Coordinator
|88,564
|3,466
|92,030
|Brim, Connie
|Assistant Professor
|90,113
|1,875
|91,987
|Wrigley, John
|Lecturer
|90,146
|1,836
|91,982
|Atkins, Terryl
|Lecturer
|89,466
|2,450
|91,916
|Ward, Brian
|Lecturer
|90,146
|1,635
|91,781
|Campbell, Bruce
|Lecturer
|90,153
|1,617
|91,770
|Brown, Jason
|Lecturer
|90,303
|1,334
|91,637
|Thompson, Anthony
|Assistant Professor
|89,466
|2,147
|91,613
|Moshenko, Kimberly
|Lecturer
|89,466
|2,072
|91,537
|Naqvi, Kimberley
|Lecturer
|88,963
|2,371
|91,335
|Gorman, Michael
|Senior Lecturer
|91,334
|0
|91,334
|O'Mahony, Joyce
|Assistant Professor
|89,466
|1,850
|91,316
|Miles, Stanley
|Associate Professor
|91,314
|0
|91,314
|Jordan, Jeffery
|Lecturer
|90,391
|768
|91,159
|Looney, Michael
|Program Coordinator - Arts
|90,146
|963
|91,109
|Rennie, Elizabeth
|Librarian I
|89,466
|1,529
|90,995
|Munk, Sharon
|Counsellor I
|88,629
|2,242
|90,871
|Bouthillier, Brian
|Lecturer
|90,303
|529
|90,832
|Scollon, Kevin
|Lecturer
|90,303
|515
|90,818
|Waldichuk, Thomas
|Assistant Professor
|89,466
|1,351
|90,816
|Blackstock, Sheila
|Associate Professor
|89,236
|1,490
|90,727
|Burgess, Kim
|Assistant Professor
|90,220
|450
|90,671
|Bearman, Barbara
|Lecturer
|89,596
|924
|90,520
|Dabner, Jason
|Lecturer
|90,303
|167
|90,470
|Salvatore, John
|Lecturer
|89,466
|957
|90,423
|Friedman, Thomas
|Assistant Professor
|90,366
|0
|90,366
|Hutchings, Karl
|Assistant Professor
|90,303
|0
|90,303
|Soberlak, Peter
|Lecturer
|90,303
|0
|90,303
|Moss, Randall
|Lecturer
|90,303
|0
|90,303
|Pawliuk, Nicholas
|Lecturer
|90,303
|0
|90,303
|Tinsley, Hugh
|Lecturer
|90,275
|0
|90,275
|Tapley, Robin
|Assistant Professor
|90,146
|0
|90,146
|Cassar Torreggiani, Kim
|Director of Development
|76,073
|14,028
|90,101
|Bermiller, Jason
|Lecturer
|89,566
|400
|89,966
|McKay, Susan
|Lecturer
|89,003
|946
|89,949
|Hneeda, Allan
|Lecturer
|88,669
|1,200
|89,869
|Tsui, Ernest
|Lecturer
|89,466
|276
|89,742
|Fuller, Troy
|Director of Research and Graduate Studies
|87,697
|2,032
|89,729
|Pypker, Thomas
|Assistant Professor
|83,514
|6,204
|89,718
|Belliveau, Jolanta
|Manager Accounting - Revenue
|77,047
|12,581
|89,629
|Phillips, Ernest
|Lecturer
|89,506
|0
|89,506
|Later, Genevieve
|Assistant Professor
|89,466
|0
|89,466
|Robinson, Lesley
|Lecturer
|89,466
|0
|89,466
|Kolaric, Giselle
|Lecturer
|89,466
|0
|89,466
|Ellis, Douglas
|Lecturer
|89,466
|0
|89,466
|Littley, Eric
|Lecturer
|87,307
|2,115
|89,421
|Walters, Sally
|OL Faculty Member
|88,490
|914
|89,404
|Igwe, Bernard
|Lecturer
|89,187
|0
|89,187
|Cloutier, Naomi
|Associate Director, Curriculum Services
|76,422
|12,740
|89,161
|Chan, Janine
|Lecturer
|86,665
|2,375
|89,040
|Hill, David
|Associate Professor
|81,735
|7,268
|89,002
|La Rose, Yael
|Associate Director, Academic Planning & Projects
|81,706
|7,247
|88,953
|Caton, Kellee
|Associate Professor
|83,205
|5,721
|88,926
|Shannon, Heather
|Lecturer
|84,816
|4,046
|88,862
|Sansome, Michael
|Lecturer
|88,846
|0
|88,846
|Smoczynski, Peter
|Lecturer
|88,826
|0
|88,826
|Armour, Celia
|Lecturer
|88,826
|0
|88,826
|Bellamy, Lorne
|Lecturer
|88,826
|0
|88,826
|Holmes, Victoria
|Assistant Professor
|87,639
|1,083
|88,722
|Clark, Paul
|Lecturer
|84,720
|4,000
|88,720
|Cook, Kerry
|Lecturer
|88,662
|0
|88,662
|Simon, Karen
|Lecturer
|88,629
|0
|88,629
|Huber, Deborah
|Lecturer
|88,626
|0
|88,626
|Wood, Joel
|Assistant Professor
|86,115
|2,510
|88,625
|Blackstock, Sheila
|Lecturer
|83,859
|4,601
|88,460
|Sutton, John
|Lecturer
|87,556
|870
|88,426
|Smith, Maureen
|OL Faculty Member
|87,415
|923
|88,337
|West, Juliana
|Assistant Professor
|88,129
|104
|88,234
|Shang, Jingzhi (Joyce)
|Assistant Professor
|85,958
|2,222
|88,180
|Verwey, Heidi
|Lecturer
|86,115
|1,973
|88,088
|Steiger, Jane
|Lecturer
|87,844
|0
|87,844
|Purcell, Michael
|Librarian I
|84,851
|2,652
|87,502
|Walker, Candace
|Lecturer
|82,218
|5,227
|87,445
|Reimer, Elizabeth
|Assistant Professor
|87,272
|0
|87,272
|Kroeger, Ernest
|Associate Professor
|81,847
|5,301
|87,148
|Tamblyn, Kimberly
|Lecturer
|84,993
|2,144
|87,137
|Sanders, Tanya
|Lecturer
|80,545
|6,336
|86,882
|Dorogi, Daniel
|Lecturer
|86,716
|0
|86,716
|Bourassa, Emma
|Lecturer
|82,974
|3,731
|86,705
|Cooke, Lisa
|Assistant Professor
|80,727
|5,912
|86,639
|Jenkins, Bruce
|Lecturer
|85,024
|1,540
|86,564
|Neufeld, Cliff
|VP, Admin & Finance (Retired)
|86,197
|0
|86,197
|Jyrkkanen, Stacey
|Manager, Health and Safety
|83,573
|2,241
|85,813
|Lochhead, Roy
|Lecturer
|85,725
|0
|85,725
|Feldberg, Suzanne
|Lecturer
|84,187
|549
|84,736
|Dobson, Joseph
|Senior Lecturer
|80,324
|4,196
|84,520
|Myers, Charlene
|Manager, University Governance
|80,863
|3,571
|84,434
|Bunney, Gary
|Program Review Officer
|83,892
|0
|83,892
|Foucault, Colleen
|Lecturer
|83,719
|0
|83,719
|Reudink, Matthew
|Associate Professor
|82,635
|1,066
|83,701
|Alger, Connie
|Lecturer
|83,374
|0
|83,374
|Campbell, Craig
|Lecturer
|77,212
|6,137
|83,350
|Waters, Nicola
|Associate Professor
|78,100
|5,166
|83,266
|Cadre, Cara
|Lecturer
|76,666
|6,553
|83,219
|Sorensen, Jacqueline
|Lecturer
|77,719
|5,370
|83,089
|Daykin, Susan
|Lecturer
|80,080
|2,993
|83,073
|Warnock, Kelly
|Instructional Designer
|79,866
|3,096
|82,961
|Murphy, Jennifer
|Lecturer
|81,735
|1,082
|82,817
|McCreight, Rhonda
|Coordinator, Nursing Programs
|79,168
|3,615
|82,783
|Uppal, Aniljit
|Budget Officer
|81,358
|1,201
|82,559
|Daly, Bryan
|Academic Director, OL
|77,496
|4,173
|81,669
|Anderson, Lucille
|Lecturer
|81,588
|0
|81,588
|Burley, Hugh
|Manager Information Security
|77,535
|3,798
|81,333
|Laird, Darrell
|Lecturer
|81,330
|0
|81,330
|Watson, Sheri
|Lecturer
|79,576
|1,639
|81,215
|Ng, Franziska
|Lecturer
|80,465
|478
|80,943
|Morris, Kimberley
|Lecturer
|76,920
|3,855
|80,775
|Bentham, Donna
|Lecturer
|80,005
|520
|80,525
|Magdolen, Dusan
|Director of Development
|77,087
|3,259
|80,346
|Lyster, Tara
|Lecturer
|77,395
|2,947
|80,343
|Bissonnette, Daniel
|Lecturer
|80,001
|313
|80,314
|Jeyapal, Daphne
|Assistant Professor
|80,251
|0
|80,251
|Pappas, Evangelitsa
|Lecturer
|80,001
|0
|80,001
|Bruce, Vicki
|Lecturer
|77,153
|2,645
|79,798
|Down, Gordon
|Manager, Student Awards & Financial Support
|77,609
|2,155
|79,764
|Ellison, Amanda
|Human Resources Consultant
|78,661
|953
|79,614
|Graham, Sarah
|Assistant Registrar, Admissions
|78,665
|923
|79,589
|Burkholder, David
|Manager, Learning & Communication Systems
|76,364
|3,062
|79,426
|McIntyre, Dana
|Lecturer
|79,182
|0
|79,182
|Mohr, Christina
|Lecturer
|76,881
|1,872
|78,753
|Archer, Paul
|Manager, HR Services
|76,207
|2,442
|78,648
|Weremczuk, George
|Lecturer
|75,011
|3,617
|78,628
|Gray, Erica
|Lecturer
|77,875
|670
|78,545
|Bell, Wilson
|Assistant Professor
|77,645
|852
|78,497
|Jacklin, Virginia
|OL Faculty Member
|77,785
|641
|78,426
|Zhang, Yaying
|Assistant Professor
|77,282
|1,127
|78,409
|Harms, Clifton
|Senior IT Analyst
|76,596
|1,190
|77,786
|Crawford, Ila
|Senior Lecturer
|76,448
|1,300
|77,748
|Martin, Angela
|Assistant Dean
|77,423
|50
|77,473
|Smyrl, Shannon
|Lecturer
|77,435
|0
|77,435
|Carter, David
|Lecturer
|77,367
|0
|77,367
|Budnikas, Marjorie
|Assistant Registrar, Audit & Graduation
|75,230
|1,975
|77,205
|O'Byrne, Thomas
|Mechanical Systems Supervisor
|76,338
|864
|77,202
|Wiens, Karen
|Manager, IT Client Services
|76,021
|909
|76,931
|McDonald, Blair
|Lecturer
|76,808
|0
|76,808
|Reed, Theron
|Human Resource Consultant, Disabilities & Benefits
|75,716
|1,086
|76,802
|Scarff, Sandra
|Human Resources Consultant
|76,453
|0
|76,453
|Hanlon, Robert
|Lecturer
|75,347
|860
|76,208
|Denis, Lisa
|Director of Development
|75,570
|553
|76,124
|Pawliuk, Tanya
|Lecturer
|75,653
|237
|75,890
Frequently Asked Questions
I can’t find the person I’m looking for on this list. Why is that?
This list only covers employees at TRU who earned more than $75,000 in the 2015 fiscal year, which ran from April 1, 2015 to March 31, 2016. If you can’t find who you’re looking for, they either earned less than $75,000 or are included in another list, such as the Suppliers of Goods and Services report.
Why are there people on this list who didn’t work at TRU last year?
According to TRU, if someone earned more than $75,000 in wages and/or severance, they would appear on this list. Those only receiving pensions do not appear on this list.
What explains some of the larger travel expenses?
According to TRU, expenses included might include travel (related to research and conferences or recruiting), other travel expenses (meals, accommodation, conference fees), entertaining business prospects and international delegates and moving expenses.
Why does TRU provide this information?
TRU is required to report this information under the Financial Information Act for employees earning $75,000 or more.
Download original data: CSV format