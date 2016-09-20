Clubs Day showcases opportunities to get involved

Students flooded the newly installed sports court for Clubs Day to explore the array of clubs TRU has to offer.
Over half of the university’s 100-plus clubs made an appearance at the Sept. 15 event. With everything represented from cosplay to whitewater rafting, marketing to vegetarianism, there was a chance to pursue almost any interest. Several community organizations, such as Kamloops Mothers for Clean Air, also made an appearance. The courts outside Old Main were flooded by new and returning students as they wandered among the tables in search of ways to get involved.
Some groups, like the TRUSU Botany Club, are just getting started. Created in midsummer, the group plans to lead nature walks a few times per month, supplemented with sketching and learning about local flora. So far they have attracted signatures from students across a diverse range of disciplines, including fine arts.
The TRU Modern Marketing Association, is another recent addition. While just getting off the ground, organizer Milap Dadlani has big plans for the group. This group sets itself apart from the existing marketing club as a common interest group rather than academic. The idea is to help students develop valuable interdisciplinary skills which marry tech and marketing in a fun environment.
Others, such as the Pride Club are returning to the scene. This year the Pride Club is organizing Pride socials as a way to connect and have fun without the organizational aspect of meetings. “We’re trying to make it a positive social atmosphere,” said club president Paolino Caputo.
One of the most crowded tables belonged to the TRU Adventure U Outdoors Club. While only in their second year, the club is already a hit, receiving “hundreds of signatures” on Clubs Day according to club organizers. They offer outdoor trips like hiking, mountain biking, kayaking and rafting to students of all levels of experience.
Our one and only political club, the TRUSU Socialist Club, also made an appearance. Organizer Kevin Pankewich described the group as a collection of left-wing students including anarchists, socialists and communists working together to create change. This year they will continue to push TRU to divest from fossil fuel industry funding.
Whether you are seeking networking opportunities, academic advancement, meaningful change, or simply something to do on weekends, there is a club for you. For the extensive list of organizations to get involved with, students can check out the club directory on the TRUSU website. Students can always create their own club by contacting the TRUSU members desk.