Tunes Against Tuition scratched from this year’s event lineup

TRUSU’s annual concert Tunes Against Tuition will not be running this year following changes made to events by the union’s entertainment committee.
The concert series was traditionally held on the Saturday following the Back-to-School BBQ. With the exception of one January event, Tunes Against Tuition has been held in the fall for the last eight years, from 2008 to 2015. At past events students have been spoiled by headline artists with the likes of Mother Mother, Said the Whale, K-OS, The Katherines, Arkells and Good for Grapes, just to name a few.
The entire Kickstart initiative, which includes the Back-to-School BBQ, Tunes Against Tuition, Outdoor Movie Night and Clubs Day, typically accounts for $60,000 to $75,000 in TRUSU’s annual budget.
The turnout at the concert was not as desirable as TRUSU would have liked to see, Storvold said. Instead, the union’s focus shifted to other event like the Food Truck Festival and Games Night.
“The entertainment committee decided to go a different direction and incorporate local live music into the Back-to-School BBQ,” Storvold said.
Five local artists were featured at the Back-to-School BBQ to accommodate the new lack of live music in the group of Kickstart events. In previous years, TRUSU said music for the event was usually played off a set playlist chosen event organizers.
Second-year student, Hillary Krakana attended last year’s event for the first time and said that she did expect it again this year.
“Last year Said the Whale played, and it was really exciting. It was a really nice way to come back and everyone gets acquainted,” she said, adding that it’s something she will miss.
The plan drawn out by the entertainment committee for each year is reviewed by the TRUSU board of directors before any final decision is made on the changes. With the entertainment committee changing each year there is no saying whether or not events that have been cut from the list will be brought back in the future.
One even that is new this year is the Food Truck Festival, to be held on September 21, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
“The Food Truck Festival is going to be during the Outdoor Movie Night this year, which is really exciting,” Storvold said. The festival is one of the few new Kickstart events happening this year, which is being held to support the “Hungry for Choice” campaign TRUSU has taken-up this year, which aims to address the availability of food services to students on campus.