Kappa Sigma frat fundraising for local incoming students

The fundraising efforts of fraternity members are paying off, with two School District 73 students receiving $500 scholarships to attend Thompson Rivers University next year.
The Omicron-Theta chapter of the Kappa Sigma fraternity that operates at TRU has been fundraising to bring students that meet the fraternity’s values onto campus.
“Our four pillars are fellowship, leadership, scholarship and service,” said alumnus advisor Jeremy Phelps. “We’ve gotten a lot out of the community, and we wanted to give back with this.”
The scholarships are merit-based, with similar criteria to scholarships that fraternity members have available to themselves, like community involvement, student leadership, sports activity and grades.
“The goal is to be able to offer this to incoming students so that everyone is aware of what’s going on on campus and to have the resources to be successful right off the bat,” Phelps said.
The chapter is also holding a ticket raffle fundraiser, offering up a home entertainment package and $2,500 gift certificate to Fan Cave as a prize. Tickets are available at the TRUSU desk, at Fan Cave Kamloops, or at the U-District liquor store. They’re on sale until Nov. 25.
The next big event on the fraternity’s radar is Trick or Eat, where instead of collecting candy on Halloween, they collect food. Last year members brought in nearly 3,000 pounds of food to be donated.