Kamloops Makerspace an open door for artists

On Wednesday, Sept. 7, the Makerspace opened its doors to the community to showcase some exciting new opportunities, projects and equipment. The Makerspace offers an open space for the public to come together and create. There are currently 55 members and they continue to cultivate and expand the art community in Kamloops. The weekly open house at Makerspace allows for open conversation between members and potential members, further opening the door for discussion around new projects on their radar.
The most recent addition to their list of projects and programs is the After School program pilot hosted by Vaughn Warren. The six-week program will be aimed at children aged 6 to 12. It will be an afterschool expedition that aims to explore innovative techniques and expose them to new ways of creating art. Kids will get the chance to use the 3D printer, vinyl cutter and laser cutter to produce their projects. In the hour and a half, the kids will get to make something new using different materials and machineries every week. The pilot project will run from Sept. 21 to Nov. 2 in the afternoons at the Makerspace on Victoria St. W. The program is $160 for all six weeks.
Along with weekly open houses the Makerspace has weekly breakfasts from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. on Monday mornings. They implemented the breakfasts to make the community aspect of their organization closer. It gives existing community members and newcomers to the scene a chance to connect on a personal level while having a common interest. You bring your own food and they supply the pots and pans. The next breakfast will be held on Sept. 26.
On Sept. 14 from 5 to 10 p.m., they will be hosting an evening with TechBrew that could be considered a party and a hack night all in one. TechBrew works to have and use ground-breaking technology, bringing innovators and artists together in order to form an epic combination. This time is used to work on projects, hang out, network, gain inspiration and drink some beer. Tickets for the event are $25 or $20 with a valid student ID card.
The month of September wraps up with their Laser Cutting 103: Slot Construction event. From 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, artists and creators can join in on this workshop. Hosted by Vaughn Warren, this intense three-hour session will show participants what the slot construction method is and how they can apply it to using the laser cutter for making objects. It will encourage partakers to get started on projects that require the use of this machine, giving them the skills and tools they will need to create whatever their heart desires. The workshop is free for members or $40 for non-members.
The Makerspace is a hub for artists, giving people a chance to use expensive equipment and have a space to work. It gives like-minded individuals a place to exchange knowledge and ideas. They offer regular memberships for $50 per month or a keyholder membership for $100 per month.