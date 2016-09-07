WolfPack’s new midfielder named First Star in opening week

Midfielder Justin Donaldson has made a big deal out of his debut with the WolfPack. In end of August weekend play Donaldson put up four goals in two games, with major contributions to a win against his former team, the University of Victoria Vikes.
Donaldson, a second-year from Kamloops, opened the scoring against his former team with a shot from 25 yards out. Then, 24 minutes later Donaldson put another shot past UVic’s keeper to make it 2-0. He’d add another 12 minutes later with a header. Mitchell Popadynetz (third-year forward, Maple Ridge) added a fourth late in the game for the 4-0 victory.
Donaldson notched a fourth goal against defending champions UBC on Saturday, Aug. 27, but TRU dropped the game 2-1.
For his efforts, Donaldson was named First Star in the opening week of play for Canada West.
The ‘Pack return home after this past weekend’s road trip, where the dropped both of their games 1-0. The men will play the University of Northern British Columbia Timberwolves twice, once on Saturday and again on Sunday, both at 1 p.m. in Hillside Stadium.