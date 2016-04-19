TRU faculty vote no confidence in senior admins

The TRU Faculty Association (TRUFA) has concluded its confidence vote in senior administrators, with 81% voting that they had no confidence in five named senior administrators. Of 740 eligible members, 363 took part in the vote.
The administrators named in the vote were the following:
- University President Alan Shaver
- Provost and Vice-President Academic Christine Bovis-Cnossen
- Vice-President of Advancement Christopher Seguin
- Vice-President of Finance Matt Milovick
- Associate Vice-President Academic (Faculty Relations) Donna Petri
“The results of this vote should be a wake-up call to the institution for substantive change,” said TRUFA president Tom Friedman in a press release.
Both sides have repeatedly discussed the need to sit down and talk, but communication at this point mostly exists as a public back and forth contesting each others’ points.
In a public document issued by TRU, university administrators responded to 19 points raised by TRUFA in its public communications, addressing specific complaints like sessional instructors and internal budget issues. TRUFA later responded by saying the university was refusing to acknowledge that these problems exist.
