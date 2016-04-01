2016 TRUSU General Election results

TRYou and SAC slates split available positions as evenly as possible, Nations United goes without a seat

News Apr. 1, 2016
TRUSU's new president Brian Chiduuro. (Submitted)

Brian Chiduuro has been elected as the new president of the Thompson Rivers University Student Union. Incumbent president Melissa Gordon managed 473 votes to Chiduuro’s 566.

The two largest slates managed to split the 13 seats as evenly as possible, with seven positions taken by the Student Advocacy Coalition and six by TRYou. Nations United was not successful in any of the five positions sought.

Every race between the SAC and TRYou was, but none more so than Oluwafemi Akinsanpe versus Mwansa Kaunda for VP Finance (18 votes), and James-Dean Aleck versus Rochelle DelaRonde for Aboriginal Students’ Rep (34 votes).

Voter turnout was 18.8 per cent, doubling last year’s showing and marking the highest turnout since at least 2011.

Elected Candidate Position Affiliation Votes
Brian Chiduuro President Student Advocacy Coalition  566
Melissa Gordon President TRYOU  473
Jeremy Jenvenne President Independent  58
Suryansh Vats President Nations United  67
Yashvini Bankal VP External Nations United  229
Amber Storvold VP External TRYOU  537
Yingqiong Wu VP External Student Advocacy Coalition  469
Oluwafemi Akinsanpe VP Finance Student Advocacy Coalition  513
Mwansa Kaunda VP Finance TRYOU  495
Rahul Pujara VP Finance Nations United  216
Julian Simpson VP Internal TRYOU  527
Gagandeep Singh VP Internal Student Advocacy Coalition  709
James-Dean Aleck Adv. Rep. Aboriginal Student Advocacy Coalition  613
Rochelle DelaRonde Adv. Rep. Aboriginal TRYOU  575
Deepti S. Lobo Adv. Rep. Graduate TRYOU  511
Yash Thakker Adv. Rep. Graduate Student Advocacy Coalition  675
Chandan Sehgal Adv Rep. International TRYOU  596
Anselm Wilson Adv Rep. International Student Advocacy Coalition  568
Caitlin Orteza Adv. Rep. LGBTQ TRYOU  77% yes
Briana Guise Adv. Rep. Women Nations United  242
Sierra Rae Adv. Rep. Women TRYOU  507
Omatsoguwa Sola Adv. Rep. Women Student Advocacy Coalition  467
Bawazir Aboud Director-at-Large Student Advocacy Coalition  463
Sanchit Bansal Director-at-Large Nations United  296
Tatiana Gilbert Director-at-Large TRYOU  595
Humayra Haq Director-at-Large TRYOU  435
Cole Hickson Director-at-Large Student Advocacy Coalition  611
Kshitij Khadikar Director-at-Large Student Advocacy Coalition  451
Laura Santamaria Director-at-Large Student Advocacy Coalition  539
Gunveet Singh Director-at-Large TRYOU  583
Michael S. Zaitlin Director-at-Large TRYOU  483
Voter turnout: 18.8 per cent

