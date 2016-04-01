[…] 2016 TRUSU General Election results […]

Brian Chiduuro has been elected as the new president of the Thompson Rivers University Student Union. Incumbent president Melissa Gordon managed 473 votes to Chiduuro’s 566.
The two largest slates managed to split the 13 seats as evenly as possible, with seven positions taken by the Student Advocacy Coalition and six by TRYou. Nations United was not successful in any of the five positions sought.
Every race between the SAC and TRYou was, but none more so than Oluwafemi Akinsanpe versus Mwansa Kaunda for VP Finance (18 votes), and James-Dean Aleck versus Rochelle DelaRonde for Aboriginal Students’ Rep (34 votes).
Voter turnout was 18.8 per cent, doubling last year’s showing and marking the highest turnout since at least 2011.
|Elected
|Candidate
|Position
|Affiliation
|Votes
|✅
|Brian Chiduuro
|President
|Student Advocacy Coalition
|566
|Melissa Gordon
|President
|TRYOU
|473
|Jeremy Jenvenne
|President
|Independent
|58
|Suryansh Vats
|President
|Nations United
|67
|Yashvini Bankal
|VP External
|Nations United
|229
|✅
|Amber Storvold
|VP External
|TRYOU
|537
|Yingqiong Wu
|VP External
|Student Advocacy Coalition
|469
|✅
|Oluwafemi Akinsanpe
|VP Finance
|Student Advocacy Coalition
|513
|Mwansa Kaunda
|VP Finance
|TRYOU
|495
|Rahul Pujara
|VP Finance
|Nations United
|216
|Julian Simpson
|VP Internal
|TRYOU
|527
|✅
|Gagandeep Singh
|VP Internal
|Student Advocacy Coalition
|709
|✅
|James-Dean Aleck
|Adv. Rep. Aboriginal
|Student Advocacy Coalition
|613
|Rochelle DelaRonde
|Adv. Rep. Aboriginal
|TRYOU
|575
|Deepti S. Lobo
|Adv. Rep. Graduate
|TRYOU
|511
|✅
|Yash Thakker
|Adv. Rep. Graduate
|Student Advocacy Coalition
|675
|✅
|Chandan Sehgal
|Adv Rep. International
|TRYOU
|596
|Anselm Wilson
|Adv Rep. International
|Student Advocacy Coalition
|568
|✅
|Caitlin Orteza
|Adv. Rep. LGBTQ
|TRYOU
|77% yes
|Briana Guise
|Adv. Rep. Women
|Nations United
|242
|✅
|Sierra Rae
|Adv. Rep. Women
|TRYOU
|507
|Omatsoguwa Sola
|Adv. Rep. Women
|Student Advocacy Coalition
|467
|Bawazir Aboud
|Director-at-Large
|Student Advocacy Coalition
|463
|Sanchit Bansal
|Director-at-Large
|Nations United
|296
|✅
|Tatiana Gilbert
|Director-at-Large
|TRYOU
|595
|Humayra Haq
|Director-at-Large
|TRYOU
|435
|✅
|Cole Hickson
|Director-at-Large
|Student Advocacy Coalition
|611
|Kshitij Khadikar
|Director-at-Large
|Student Advocacy Coalition
|451
|✅
|Laura Santamaria
|Director-at-Large
|Student Advocacy Coalition
|539
|✅
|Gunveet Singh
|Director-at-Large
|TRYOU
|583
|Michael S. Zaitlin
|Director-at-Large
|TRYOU
|483
|Voter turnout: 18.8 per cent
[…] 2016 TRUSU General Election results […]